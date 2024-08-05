Photo courtesy of Furukawa Manabu “Max” Masuda

FRD.USA, a manufacturer of rock drills, hydraulic breakers and various other attachments for compact utility loaders, skid steers, mini excavators, backhoes and excavators, announced the appointment of Manabu "Max" Masuda as president.

Masuda will be responsible for all management and strategic oversight of the U.S. operations, helping to continue to grow business performance while serving customer needs.

Masuda brings more than 34 years of industry experience to his new role. He joined FRD.USA's parent company, Furukawa Co. Ltd., in 1990 and has served various roles over the years, including both sales and management positions. He established Furukawa Rock Drill Korea and served as vice president of FRD.Shanghai. Most recently, he served as the general manager of overseas sales, where he successfully led the company through several reorganization and consolidation efforts at FRD.Shanghai and FRD.Latin America. He was also instrumental in the company's post COVID-19 economic expansion.

"Max's vast industry knowledge will be a tremendous asset to our U.S. market," said Masaki Yamaguchi, president Furukawa Rock Drill Co Ltd. "His varied international experience and strong relationship with our Japanese management team will help us work more closely and strategically with our business partners, assuring that our customers get the equipment, service and support they need to be successful."

Masuda will be based at the FRD.USA headquarters in Kent, Ohio.

