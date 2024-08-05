List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Furukawa Co. Names Manabu Masda New President of FRD.USA Operations

    Furukawa Co. appoints Manabu Masuda as president of FRD.USA, bringing over 34 years of industry experience. Masuda will oversee U.S. operations, focusing on growth and customer satisfaction. His international background and leadership skills will strengthen business partnerships and support customer success.

    Mon August 05, 2024 - National Edition
    FRD-USA


    Manabu “Max” Masuda
    Photo courtesy of Furukawa
    Manabu “Max” Masuda

    FRD.USA, a manufacturer of rock drills, hydraulic breakers and various other attachments for compact utility loaders, skid steers, mini excavators, backhoes and excavators, announced the appointment of Manabu "Max" Masuda as president.

    Masuda will be responsible for all management and strategic oversight of the U.S. operations, helping to continue to grow business performance while serving customer needs.

    Masuda brings more than 34 years of industry experience to his new role. He joined FRD.USA's parent company, Furukawa Co. Ltd., in 1990 and has served various roles over the years, including both sales and management positions. He established Furukawa Rock Drill Korea and served as vice president of FRD.Shanghai. Most recently, he served as the general manager of overseas sales, where he successfully led the company through several reorganization and consolidation efforts at FRD.Shanghai and FRD.Latin America. He was also instrumental in the company's post COVID-19 economic expansion.

    "Max's vast industry knowledge will be a tremendous asset to our U.S. market," said Masaki Yamaguchi, president Furukawa Rock Drill Co Ltd. "His varied international experience and strong relationship with our Japanese management team will help us work more closely and strategically with our business partners, assuring that our customers get the equipment, service and support they need to be successful."

    Masuda will be based at the FRD.USA headquarters in Kent, Ohio.




    Today's top stories

    Phase III of SCDOT's Berlin G Myers Parkway Begins

    Flatiron, Dragados Merge, Creating Second-Largest U.S. Civil Contractor

    Kirby-Smith Machinery Announces Leadership Changes for Product Support Operations

    HD Hyundai, NED Expand Relationship, Add 'Flagship' Locations in Florida, Texas

    John Deere Rolls Out New Extended-Reach 326 P-Tier Telescopic Wheel Loader

    Vermont Floods Prompt Sen. Peter Welch to Ask Congress for Federal Aid

    Skanska Completes $89M Renovation, Addition to University of New Hampshire's Spaulding Hall

    Balfour Beatty Reaches Milestones On Two County of San Diego Projects



     

    Read more about...

    Attachments Business News Employee News Frd Usa Furukawa







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA