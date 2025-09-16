Alabama AGC's Top 40 Under 40 celebrated young pioneers in the construction industry, highlighting their diverse roles and contributions. Recognized for leadership and innovation, these individuals demonstrate the promising future of Alabama's billion-dollar construction sector.

Alabama AGC photo The Alabama AGC brought together some of the brightest rising stars in construction to celebrate the 2025 Forty Under Forty in construction class.

On September 11th, the Alabama Associated General Contractors, in partnership with Business Alabama, brought together some of the brightest rising stars in construction at Back Forty Beer Company to celebrate the 2025 Forty Under Forty in construction class.

The annual event spotlighted young professionals who are shaping the future of the state's billion-dollar construction industry. This year's honorees showed the breadth of construction-related careers, including project managers, technicians, attorneys, engineers and safety specialists. Their leadership, innovation and dedication reflect the strength and potential of Alabama's next generation of industry leaders.

"The Alabama AGC 40 under 40 honorees represent the future of Alabama‘s construction industry," said Billy Norrell, Alabama AGC's chief executive officer. "These young leaders represent their companies extremely well and are selected by their peers, and we are proud to help support the tremendous work they do. It's a privilege for Alabama AGC to showcase the future leaders of not just our organization, but the industry as a whole."

Alabama AGC's Top 40 Under 40 program recognizes professionals under the age of 40 who have distinguished themselves through their work ethic, leadership and contributions to the non-residential construction industry. More than just an awards ceremony, the evening served as a reminder that the future of construction in Alabama is in capable hands.

For more information, visit alagc.org/events/top-40-under-40-2025

Today's top stories