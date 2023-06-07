The Far West Equipment Dealers Assn. (FWEDA) board of directors voted May 15 to finalize a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between FWEDA and the Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) detailing the terms of a merger between the two associations.

The merger requires approval from FWEDA members. The member deadline to vote on the merger is June 8.

"After careful and thoughtful consideration, the FWEDA board determined this merger proposal represents a positive and sustainable path forward to represent and advocate for equipment dealers in our seven western states," FWEDA President and CEO Joani Woelfel said.

"AED is a strong voice for equipment dealers across the country and in Washington, D.C. We look forward to a bright future aligned with this group of respected professionals."

"We look forward to welcoming members of FWEDA into the AED family and continuing its long tradition of advocacy, education and service to its members," said Brian P. McGuire, AED president and CEO.

"Far West board members weighed several options before making this decision and we believe this merger provides the greatest benefit to association members because FWEDA and AED share a vision for accomplishing our strategic goals," FWEDA Board Chair Russ Ball said.

"As a former New Holland Ag equipment dealer and current Ditch Witch Dealer I know firsthand the benefits AED can offer FWEDA members through the association's strong advocacy program, conferences and seminars. The AED Foundation's efforts on workforce issues cannot be overstated. I look forward to welcoming FWEDA members into AED and know we will all be stronger working together on the issues facing the equipment industry," said Matt Di Iorio, AED's current chair.

Positive Stakeholder Impact

"The consolidation of equipment dealerships over the past several years has changed the dynamic of how associations serve stakeholders," Woelfel said. "This merger ensures FWEDA dealers have the representation, resources, access and professional development opportunities they need to improve their businesses and have their voices heard in statehouses and at the nation's Capital," she added.

"Regulatory and legislative pressure on dealers has never been greater and it's incumbent upon those of us who look out for their interests to provide the highest level of service. AED offers this," Woelfel said.

AED will appoint current FWEDA board members to an advisory committee and expand its current strategy advocating for state legislative and regulatory issues. As an example, AED's state dealer support has been instrumental in defeating "right‐to‐repair" legislation in FWEDA states.

AED has longstanding relationships in Washington, D.C., and annually holds its Policy Conference and Advocacy Day offering equipment dealers opportunities to meet one‐on‐one with federal legislators to discuss issues critical to their businesses. Guest speakers at AED's annual Summit conference and legislative policy day have included former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Mitch McConnell.

If approved by the majority of FWEDA members, both parties expect the merger to be final by July 31, 2023.

