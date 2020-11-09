GDOT Awards $35M Service Contract to Canadian Firm

Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin has been awarded another three-year, up to $35 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract to continue providing construction engineering and inspection (CEI) services for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The contract will be executed in the GDOT's District 6, which encompasses 17 counties in northwest Georgia.

The services contract will be delivered by SNC-Lavalin's Atkins, Engineering, Design and Project Management business, a part of SNCL Engineering Services. The company considers it to be "the cornerstone of our strategy moving forward to greater growth and profitability."

"We've been supporting GDOT for over 15 years, helping to deliver its strategic priorities and steadfast commitment to providing the citizens of Georgia with safe roads, highways and associated infrastructure," said Philip Hoare, president of Atkins, Engineering, Design and Project Management, SNC-Lavalin. "This contract renewal allows us to continue and build upon the first-class work already delivered for one of our key clients in North America."

The new arrangement with GDOT includes CEI services for construction projects ranging from widening and reconstruction, rehabilitation of asphalt and concrete pavement, bridge replacement and resurfacing. Notable work includes the award-winning Courtland Street Bridge replacement in Atlanta and the Northwest Corridor Managed Lanes projects.

In August, SNC-Lavalin was appointed as prime consultant to support the ongoing development of GDOT's Statewide Traffic Incident Management Services.

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. The firm connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Its expertise is wide-ranging — consulting and advisory, intelligent networks and cybersecurity, design and engineering, procurement, project and construction management, operations and maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital — and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources.