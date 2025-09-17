Gehl introduced 5 new models of skid steers and compact track loaders with enhanced power, design and hydraulic capabilities for various job sites. The machines highlight performance, efficiency and operator comfort.

Gehl photo The V360 skid steer.

Gehl has introduced five new models of skid steers and compact track loaders to the North American market ranging in operating capacity from 3,250 lbs. to 3,600 lbs.

Each machine has undergone a major industrial redesign that matches practical functionality with a modern look that emphasizes size, strength and power while also highlighting the legacy of the Gehl brand serving the construction, agricultural and landscaping industries in North America for more than 160 years, according to Gehl.

Each machine is manufactured in Madison, S.D., for the North American market.

"These new machines are second to no other make or model of skids and CTLs in the industry in terms of comprehensive performance, effectiveness, style and safety," said Nathan Ryan, global product manager — skid steers and CTLs, Gehl. "They are built big, strong, simple and easy to maintain to uphold the demands of the job site: uptime, performance, utilization and efficiency."

The five new models are:

• the V325 skid steer: 72 hp, 3,250 lb. rated operating capacity*;

• the V335 skid steer: 100 hp, 3,350 lb. rated operating capacity;

• the V360 skid steer: 114 hp, 3,600 lb. rated operating capacity;

• the VT335 CTL: 100 hp, 3,350 lb. rated operating capacity; and

• the VT360 CTL: 114 hp, 3,600 lb. rated operating capacity.

Each machine also is competitive in bucket breakout force (10,624 lbs.), lift arm breakout force (7,041 — 7,116 lbs.), hinge pin height (up to 136 in.) and auxiliary hydraulic performance (both in standard and high-flow, gallons per minute (GPM) and pressure), according to GEHL.

The new lineup is built with vertical lift arms for optimal truck loading and stable material handling, while strong cast link construction supports ground engaging performance and steady attachment handling. And rated operating capacity reaches as high as 3,800 lbs. with optional side counterweights that both add strength and stability while protecting the rear of the machine.

"The frame, structure and strength of these machines allows for confident lifting, carrying and placing of heavy loads," said Ryan. "Match that with the comprehensive hydraulic performance of the machine, from movement and power to attachment operation, and you have an extremely effective and satisfying-to-operate machine."

Hydraulics are the Heart, Muscle of the Machine

The new models deliver hydraulic performance in two ways: load sensing hydraulics for total machine performance and comprehensive auxiliary hydraulic performance for heavy attachment use.

In addition to hydraulic horsepower (up to 50.3 hp) and an optional hydraulic horsepower boost (82 hp) that makes each machine among the most powerful in their size classes, according to Gehl, standard load sensing hydraulics further intelligently respond to the workload to optimize performance and drive fuel efficiency as the machine only puts out as much power as is necessary to get the job done — saving fuel and stress on the machine and operator.

The new lineup excels in auxiliary attachment use and performance, with both standard flow rates (up to 25 GPM and 3,450 PSi) and high flow rates (40 GPM up to 3,450 PSi). Variable rate flow controls allow the operator to set the flow going to each attachment for safe and optimal performance of the attachment, and greater overall efficiency of the machine.

This product line was tested extensively with high-power attachments such as mulching heads, cold planers and brush cutters to ensure consistent operation even in extreme conditions. These skids and CTLs also are excellent assets for snow removal as they will easily handle large snow boxes, as well as snow blowers and brooms.

Functional Design

The new large-frame skid steers and CTLs from Gehl retain dynamic industry exclusives such as the IdealTrax track-tensioning system and IdealAccess fold-up door. IdealTrax automatically extends the track to its desired tension at machine startup and relieves tension when the machine is turned off. A big change with the new models is that IdealTrax is now set/adjusted in the machine's in-cab monitor.

Most noticeable in the new design is a unique lift-arm design that slopes away from the operator at the top of the arm and allows for hydraulic lines to either run inside of the arm or underneath it for greater protection. The unique contouring of the arms also prevents material from building up on the machine, and improves visibility for the operator down to the side of the machine.

Gehl's Hydraglide (comfort ride control boom suspension) is now standard, improving material retention and operator comfort. Skid steer models feature an adjustable arm downstop to accommodate different tire sizes depending on the application/owner preference.

Each arm features strong cast steel timing links that improve everything from attachment carrying and operation to ground engaging bucket work while reducing stresses on the machine. Greaseable pins are located along the lift arm for easy access and improved service.

The new product line is redesigned with a sloped roof and a large skylight that allows the front crossbar to be smaller, which improves visibility when loading trucks or placing pallets or other material off the ground. An optional level 2 falling object protective structure (FOPS) also features brackets that protect the machine's LED work lights.

Gehl has designed a forestry/site preparation package for heavy-duty CTL applications where mulching, demolition, forestry or other hardcore/high-impact activities take place. This includes an impact-resistant swing-out front door and side glass, as well as guarding for critical work areas to ensure optimal uptime — including a swing-out cage that protects the rear of the machine and adds additional weight to the back end for even greater stability and capacity. It also features an integrated winch for recovery operations.

These new design and performance elements all ride on an even more robust and reliable undercarriage as Gehl has added steel-forged hardened sprockets with a corrosion inhibitor for longer life; dual flange idlers in both the front and rear to prevent de-tracking and reduce vibrations and service; and triple flange rollers to reduce vibration, prevent de-tracking and limit spills.

Lighting for visibility, job site awareness and safety are a primary focus on these new machines. The standard front LED worklights create wide illumination and offer an egress time delay for operators exiting the machine in the dark. Rear work lights and turn signals come standard, with options available for road lights (low beam/high beam/turn signal), hazard lights and optional side lights tucked under the lift arm.

Improving the Operator Experience

A new 7-in. color display with crisp images and graphics anchors the operator interface, with an exclusive back-lit keypad near the right armrest that matches intuitive operation with almost full machine control — all in a centralized workspace.

Additional standard features include a foot pedal for throttle and deceleration (depending on application), cabin dome lights, 12V and USB charging ports with device storage areas and removable rubber floor mats with a drain for easy clean out.

The cab is among the largest in the industry according to Gehl, with an adjustable workstation that allows the operator to set it up to their preference. This includes pilot joysticks that move with the operator seat, and armrests that adjust independently.

A removable footrest improves comfort, and select from options such as a fully enclosed cab with full environmental controls, multiple seat options (including a heated seat), Bluetooth radio, a sound reduction package and Gehl's Hydraulic Power-A-Tach attachment system for quick and easy changing of attachments.

Additional improvements include the all-new smart throttle that adjusts engine speeds based on a variety of operating factors, and starts at low idle for fuel efficiency and safety. Creep mode also is available to independently set ground speed from throttle input, which allows for better and more precise attachment operation.

Easy to Own, Operate

Gehl skid steers and CTLs feature large engine compartments with a lot of space for accessing critical service items and fill points. An all-new tilt-up hydraulic cooler improves rear visibility through a lower rear profile, and allows for even greater access to the engine compartment. That cooler is available with a reversible fan option set either based on pre-set intervals or on-demand.

Each machine is capable of being "connected" to equipment owners and operators through the myGehl mobile app. This mobile device-based app communicates machine location and operating parameters such as fuel levels and service intervals/hours, and allows for geofences to be set to improve machine security. Gehl EasyManager also is available for fleet and business managers to track service intervals, identify diagnostic codes and organize other critical machine operation in a centralized program.

"These machines will impress owners and operators with their performance, design and the intentional thought that went into how they fit into day-to-day operation," said Ryan. "Each model is powerful and efficient in ways that will improve every business, farm and job site that deploys them — and will outperform almost all other comparably sized machines on the market today in most critical operating metrics. If you haven't considered Gehl in recent fleet expansions, now is the time."

* 50% tipping load on skid steers; 35 percent tipping load on compact track loaders

