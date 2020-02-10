Gehl Introduces ALT950 Large Capacity Telescopic Articulated Loader

With the sharp turning radius, the ALT950 telescopic articulated loader is capable of performing U-turns in confined job sites, making 44-degree turns in either direction.

Gehl will debut the ALT950 telescopic articulated loader for the first time at National Farm and Machinery show in Louisville, Ky. This full-sized wheel loader adds up to 17 ft. of telescopic lift height and has a tipping capacity of 10,974 lbs. (4,978 kg). The new Gehl ALT950 is the largest telescopic articulated loader in the Gehl product line up.

The key advantage of this articulated concept is its maneuverability and visibility. With the sharp turning radius, the ALT950 telescopic articulated loader is capable of performing U-turns in confined job sites, making 44-degree turns in either direction. A selection of hydraulic options such as active boom suspension and intelligent hydraulics provide more versatility allowing the operator to automate multiple movements and increase productivity.

"With the introduction of the Gehl ALT950, we are expanding our articulated telehandler offering to give our customers maximum capacity, lift, maneuverability, visibility and comfort," said Frederik CRUL, global product manager, wheel loaders. "The performance of the ALT950 will be extremely beneficial to operators that need more capacity, lift height and maneuverability on their job sites."

The Gehl ALT950 telescopic articulated loader is ideal for dairy and cattle farms, clearing stables or manure, shifting silage, bale handling, grain handling and trailer transportation. The central seat positioning and width of the driver's cab differentiates itself from traditional telehandlers. In fact, the configuration of this wheel loader has more advantages with visibility and comfort, particularly with handling operations requiring 360-degree visibility around the machine. The position of the roof grid provides enhanced views at maximum lift height.

Operators can enter the cab on both sides with dual-door access. The multi-function JSM joystick is located on a floating armrest inside the cab, which controls the telescopic boom, hydraulic and directional drive functions in one place. Due to its unique CVT transmission and Eco Mode, the Gehl ALT950 has optimized fuel consumption. Extra attention was placed on improving overall machine maintenance to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) to a maximum.

