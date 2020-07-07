Gehl, Manitou Support Road America

Mike Kertscher, Road America’s president and general manager.

Manitou Group continues to strengthen its 31-year partnership with Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. Gehl, a Manitou Group brand, has been the official construction equipment of the 4.2-mi. iconic road track since 1989. The Road America operations team used the Gehl and Manitou equipment to maintain the 640-acre track throughout the year.

"Manitou Group is near and dear to my heart because, as a young child, my first remembrance of Road America included cheering on the Gehl racing team with my parents while wearing my prized Gehl racing attire," said Mike Kertscher, Road America's president and general manager.

Kertscher's mother worked at Manitou North America for more than 40 years.

"Gehl has always served as a key partner for Road America's maintenance and safety teams and after 31 years, they are more than just a partner, they are family," he said. "I always have a personal sense of pride when I see Gehl equipment being used to support our events because this continued partnership is one of the key reasons why so many think of us as America's National Park of Speed."

Manitou Group provides telescopic handlers, an articulated loader and skid loader under the Manitou and Gehl brands. The equipment helps to keep the race running smoothly during race weekend by removing disabled racecars and debris during the race. The equipment also supports operations by positioning thousands of concrete dividers and bleachers to prepare for each event.

"We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Road America," said Laurent Bonnaure, executive vice president, Global Sales and Marketing, Manitou Group. "Road America is an iconic race venue right in our backyard, and we are proud to see our equipment used on the track during the races and throughout the year. The IndyCar event also is a great opportunity for us to entertain our customers and build relationships."

Manitou Group also is proud to be a personal sponsor of IndyCar driver Graham Rahal's #15 entry at the REV Group Grand Prix by AMR Double Header at Road America on July 11 and 12.

For more information, visit Gehl.com or Manitou.com.