Generac Dust Fighter Provides Cost-Effective, Midsize Coverage to Demolition Sites

Wed June 15, 2022 - National Edition
Company Wrench


The Dust Fighters emit atomized water to remove dust particles from the atmosphere, bringing them safely back to the ground. This reduces short and long-term health concerns for workers and nearby residents.
Dust suppression is becoming increasingly important across the demolition industry.

Common demolition practices, such as implosions and concrete crushing, send massive amounts of harmful dust particles into the atmosphere. Dust suppression cannons are one of the best ways to combat this hazard.

Midsize dust suppression cannons offer the best all-around support because they can control dust on small or large job sites. C.W. Machine Worx (WORX) offers Generac's Dust Fighter 15000 and 20000 through its dealer, Company Wrench.

The DF 15000 and DF 20000 are two of the most cost-effective midsize dust suppression machines on the market and have a number of unique features and safety benefits, according to the company.

Health, Safety Benefits

The DF 15000 and DF 20000 also helps contractors comply with OSHA regulations regarding silica dust.

Specifications, Features

Each unit features a user-friendly control panel for easy monitoring of pressure, temperature and flow levels. Both machines also come standard with an integrated booster for better control of water pressure and flow rate.

The base models of the DF 15000 and DF 20000 are impressive machines in their own right. However, when paired with a trailer and generator, the mobile dust fighting capabilities are endless, according to the manufacturer. This mobile dust suppression package also features automatic oscillation and a remote control when constant change of direction is required.

Best Value

This mobile dust suppression package offers one of the best values in the demolition industry, according to the company. Customers benefit from low costs, safer job sites and expert dealer support.

For more information, visit www.cwmachineworx.com and www.companywrench.com.




