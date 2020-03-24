Generac Mobile's LINKTower Shines Brighter

As many as five units can be linked together to illuminate large areas.

Generac Mobile's LINKTower — a portable, linkable, zero-emission LED light tower — now packs more lighting punch. New, more powerful 235W LED fixtures provide long-lasting and efficient illumination.

The LED light fixtures are impact-resistant and are backed by a five-year limited warranty. They have 39 percent more lumen output then previous light fixtures and have 32 percent more coverage, according to the manufacturer.

LINKTower is not engine-driven. Instead it is powered by a standard 120V outlet and produces zero localized emissions, so it's safe to use indoors and out. The smaller size of the tower allows it to fit through a standard door opening and it can be set up by a single person in less than one minute, saving time and manpower.

Ergonomic folding handles and additional caster wheel allows for one-person maneuverability. Silent operation is ideal for music and other special events and any application in which sound is a concern.

LINKTower offers a portable lighting solution for a wide range of jobs, events and projects. Used individually — or, as the name implies, with as many as five units linked together to illuminate large areas — the tower offers ultimate flexibility and versatility in lighting.

For more information, visit www.generacmobileproducts.com.