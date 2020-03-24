--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Generac Mobile's LINKTower Shines Brighter

Tue March 24, 2020 - National Edition
Generac Power Systems


As many as five units can be linked together to illuminate large areas.
As many as five units can be linked together to illuminate large areas.

Generac Mobile's LINKTower — a portable, linkable, zero-emission LED light tower — now packs more lighting punch. New, more powerful 235W LED fixtures provide long-lasting and efficient illumination.

The LED light fixtures are impact-resistant and are backed by a five-year limited warranty. They have 39 percent more lumen output then previous light fixtures and have 32 percent more coverage, according to the manufacturer.

LINKTower is not engine-driven. Instead it is powered by a standard 120V outlet and produces zero localized emissions, so it's safe to use indoors and out. The smaller size of the tower allows it to fit through a standard door opening and it can be set up by a single person in less than one minute, saving time and manpower.

Ergonomic folding handles and additional caster wheel allows for one-person maneuverability. Silent operation is ideal for music and other special events and any application in which sound is a concern.

LINKTower offers a portable lighting solution for a wide range of jobs, events and projects. Used individually — or, as the name implies, with as many as five units linked together to illuminate large areas — the tower offers ultimate flexibility and versatility in lighting.

For more information, visit www.generacmobileproducts.com.



