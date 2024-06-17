List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Genie Introduces New Sales Leader in North America

    Mon June 17, 2024 - National Edition
    Genie


    Ben Bradshaw
    Photo courtesy of Genie
    Ben Bradshaw

    Ben Bradshaw, a veteran of the equipment and rental industry, has joined the Genie team as the new executive vice president of North America Sales.

    Bradshaw is a seasoned leader with more than two decades at leading rental companies, including his most recent role as a senior vice president. His sales leadership experience, combined with his background in the rental industry and strong focus on understanding his customers' needs, will add to the strength of Genie's current dedicated and experienced team.

    Throughout his career, Bradshaw has cultivated a reputation for constructing and nurturing robust teams and fortifying partnerships. His personal commitment to exceeding expectations aligns well with Genie's commitment to delivering a Quality By Design customer experience.

    In addition to his strong industry background and deep understanding of the needs of equipment rental providers, Bradshaw has deep family roots in the equipment industry. His dad, Bob Bradshaw, spent 22 years at Genie before retiring as regional vice president for sales for the West Coast. Ben's grandfather and Bob's dad, also named Bob Bradshaw, spent nearly 40 years in the equipment and rental industry at Shepherd Machinery.

    "I'm excited to be a part of the Genie team, where my role centers on understanding and addressing our customers' needs. I'm eager to collaborate closely with them and understand how we can continue to make an already great brand even better," Bradshaw said.

    In addition to welcoming Bradshaw to the Genie team, Genie is excited to share two additional changes designed to enhance value and drive a quality customer experience.

    Will Westley, who joined Genie in 2022, has been appointed Global VP of Sales Transformation & Operations. Westley's focus in this new role will be to leverage best practices to ensure an industry-leading customer experience globally.

    Sharbel Kordahi will succeed Westley in the role of vice president sales for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region.

    "For nearly 60 years — since Bud Bushnell founded Genie in 1966 — our customers have been at the center of what we do," said Matt Treadwell, Genie vice president of global sales. "These changes support that customer-first focus, and will help us strengthen our commitment to delivering not only the quality products our customers need from us, but also the quality customer experience and support that sets Genie apart as an industry leader, and true partner."

    For more information, visit www.genielift.com.




