Genie S-80 J Booms Offers New Standard for Working at Height

With a platform height of 80 ft. (24.4 m) and horizontal reach of 55 ft. (16.8 m), this new boom provides operators with access where it’s needed.

A new addition to the next generation of Genie S telescopic boom lifts, the Genie S-80 J model is a higher reaching version of the recently introduced Genie S-60 J model.

These new Genie telescopic booms are right-sized for completing work-at-height applications and provide the essential performance that operators need to get work done at height from a jibbed boom. The Genie S-80 J model has an unrestricted platform capacity of 660 lb. (300 kg) to get the job done with two occupants, plus tools, and a 6-ft. (1.8 m) jib, leading length and capacity for low-weight booms in this height category.

With a platform height of 80 ft. (24.4 m) and horizontal reach of 55 ft. (16.8 m), this new boom provides operators with access where it's needed.

For increased jobsite productivity, the new Genie S-80 J boom is lightweight enough (23,000 lb. /10,433 kg) to be equipped with the Genie 4-point TraX track and axle system — the first and only boom model in the 80-ft. category to offer a tracked option. The Genie TraX system provides enhanced terrainability and lower contact pressure for reduced damage when operating in sensitive ground surfaces, such wet grass, mud, sand and snow, as well as on harder, uneven gravel, rock, concrete or asphalt-based surfaces.

"This second model introduction in the Genie essential performance boom line offers rental companies the opportunity to increase their rental return on invested capital [rROIC] by mixing their fleets with a variety of Genie booms, matching the right boom to the right application," said Sean Larin, Genie product manager, Terex AWP.

According to Larin, within a rental fleet, the Genie S-80 J model complements the heavy-lifting Genie S-85 XC (Xtra Capacity) model, which is well-suited for heavy trades work. For example, Genie S-80 J man lifts are ideal for completing work-at-height jobs, such as:

General construction

Maintenance

Inspections

Painting

And, Larin said, Genie S-85 XC work lifts are well-suited for performing heavy-lifting work, like:

Commercial and industrial construction

Structural, electrical and plumbing

Specialty applications

Productivity Features Come Standard

According to Larin, "The new Genie S-80 J boom is equipped with everything operators need to get work done."

This new boom features 4WD and active oscillating axles, which provides operators with true rough terrain performance, including no axle lock-out during elevated drive, on unfinished job sites and rough-terrain surfaces.

This model's extremely low 23,000-lb. (10,433 kg) machine weight provides low ground pressure for a machine of this class size, and its high ground clearance enables the machine to easily clear rocks, curbs, trailer break-overs and other daily obstacles, getting operators around job sites more efficiently.

This model's compact design, low-machine weight and off-set boom stowing position also gives rental companies the flexibility to combine this unit with other machines on a single trailer to maximum savings in transportation costs."

Equipped with a 49 hp (37 kw) Kubota D1803 turbo diesel engine, available in Tier 4f or Stage V, the Genie S-80 J boom offers right-sized, on-the-job productivity, combined with simple service and maintenance.

Meeting rental companies' need for equipment with a low total cost of ownership, the single-envelope mast design on the Genie S-80 J telescopic boom speeds up inspections, maintenance and repairs with fewer overall inspection points and wearable components, reducing costly downtime, according to the manufacturer.

To further maximize machine uptime and increase rental companies' rROIC, the Genie S-80 J boom shares commonality in design, parts and accessories with the other Genie products in rental fleets.

Global-Use Machine

Like the new Genie S-60 J telescopic boom, the prototype Genie S-80 J model also is engineered to meet job site needs globally. It comes standard with Genie digital load sense technology for accurate load weighing and zero-load field calibration, which means it adheres to the overload guidelines in the United States ANSI A92, the Canadian CSA B354, the European EN280 and the Australian AS 1418.10 standards. And, its single-envelope operation provides simple calibration and troubleshooting due to the use of simple and reliable components and sensors.

Equipped with a modern CAN-based control system, operators will find the control layout on the Genie S-80 J boom to be intuitive and consistent with other Genie booms, making the operation easy and straightforward. It comes standard with a digital LCD screen at the ground controls, which provides real-time data and troubleshooting right on the machine. This model is compatible with the Genie Tech Pro Link handheld diagnostics tool for greater flexibility during machine updates, calibration and troubleshooting, even from the boom platform with no need for a laptop or any additional accessories.

This boom's CAN-based control system also allows more data to be remotely monitored, providing detailed machine information through the Genie Lift Connect telematics system and enabling rental companies to maximize utilization, simplify logistics, better plan maintenance and even remotely diagnose issues — reducing the cost of operation and maximizing profits.

And, to meet common jobsite safety requirements, this new model comes standard with the Genie Lift Guard Contact Alarm system.

Accessorized for Increased Productivity

All common options and accessories for Genie booms are available for use on the new Genie S-80 J model, including:

Genie Lift Power 3 kW and 12 kW generator solution

Genie Lift Tools Access Deck and Fall Arrest Bar

Genie Lift Guard Platform Mesh accessories

Panel cradle and pipe cradle attachments

Aircraft protection and hostile environment kits

Positive air shutdown system

For more information, visit www.genielift.com.