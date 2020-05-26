Genie Shares Protocols for Cleaning, Disinfecting Aerial Equipment

Tue May 26, 2020 - National Edition
Based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Genie offers new procedures and protocols for cleaning and disinfecting aerial equipment on job sites to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while working at height. This information provides jobsite superintendents and fleet managers with specific precautions to take in order to keep workers and job sites safe and productive.
"The ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic has caused significant disruptions in the aerial access industry," said Scott Owyen, Genie director of training, Terex AWP.
"For many weeks, aerial job sites shut down to mitigate the risk of people contracting the virus, as well as to slow the spread from those who already had it. Now, as job sites are beginning to reopen worldwide, jobsite superintendents and fleet managers need to think about how to best protect workers and prevent the spread of the virus.
"Following the CDC's guidance, we can offer recommendations to our customers on the most effective way for aerial equipment operators to clean and disinfect machines before, during and after each use."
According to Owyen, the first, and number one, goal of all aerial job sites should be to provide a safe and productive work environment for workers and equipment. To do this, Owyen said that aerial equipment operators need to take the following actions when cleaning and disinfecting machines:
Cleaning Machines
1) Wear reusable or disposable gloves for routine cleaning and disinfection.
2) Clean surfaces using soap and water, then use disinfectant.
3) Cleaning with soap and water reduces number of germs, dirt and impurities on the surface. Disinfecting kills germs on surfaces.
4) Practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces.
Disinfecting Machines
Genie recommends the use of EPA-registered household disinfectants.
Some common EPA-registered disinfectants include:
Follow the instructions on the label to ensure safe and effective use of the product. Read the EPA's infographic on how to use these disinfectant products safely and effectively. Many products recommend:
Diluted household bleach solutions may also be used if appropriate for the surface.
Bleach solutions will be effective for disinfection up to 24 hours. Please keep in mind that bleach may negatively affect warning labels and other safety markings.
Alcohol solutions with at least 70 percent alcohol may also be used.
"The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to avoid being exposed to it," said Owyen. "These recommendations will help protect our equipment operators from contact with the virus while working at height, as well as assisting our customers, jobsite superintendents and fleet managers in their efforts to promote safety in the aerial access industry."
For additional information on safe work at height best practices, visit Genie Aerial Pros education site.
For more information, visit www.genielift.com.