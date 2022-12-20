NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue & New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) Chief Infrastructure Officer Josh Kraus joined Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, State Assembly Member Michael Benedetto, Council Member Marjorie Velazquez, Council Member Amanda Farias, Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr., President of the Friends of Pelham Bay Park Nilka Martell, Community Board 10 Parks Chair Terence Franklin, and members of the community to officially break ground on the $87 million Orchard Beach Pavilion project to restore the historic 140,000 sq. ft. space. (NYC Parks / Malcolm Pinckney photo)

Gilbane Building Company joined NYC Parks, NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and Bronx elected and community officials, to break ground on the $87 million Orchard Beach Pavilion project to restore the historic 140,000 sq. ft. space.

The groundbreaking was celebrated with a ceremony on Dec. 13 at Orchard Beach. Gilbane is serving as the construction manager for the renovation project.

"Gilbane is incredibly proud to play a role in renovating this historic recreational amenity," said Raquel Diaz, public sector area manager, Gilbane Building Company. "We look forward to partnering with NYC Parks and NYCEDC to deliver a reconstructed and upgraded community facility that the Bronx deserves."

The $87 million Orchard Beach Pavilion project is a joint project between NYC Parks and NYCEDC. The three primary objectives for the project are to restore the historic architecture of the landmarked building, provide greater ADA access and provide welcoming and viable amenities for the community.

Pavilion Reconstruction, Restoration

As part of the project, the historic structural concrete roofs will be reconstructed with additional exterior finishes, including limestone cladding, glazed terracotta, terrazzo, cement plaster and metalwork to be restored. Additional trees will be planted, and new light fixtures will provide illumination levels, which meet current standards for the restored Pavilion.

New Accessibility

The reconstruction project will gently raise the landside approach to the building and provide new accessible ramps to the upper level of the building. On the beachside of the building, a new curving, brick-clad accessible ramp will connect the upper level of the Pavilion down to the beach.

For the first time, all visitors to Orchard Beach will enjoy the same equitable access through the Pavilion.

Amenities

The historic concession spaces in the Loggias and within the Pavilion will be built-out for new concessions. Partitions and finishes will be restored, and resilient new building systems will provide the required mechanical, electrical and plumbing services for these amenities to operate successfully.

Parks will be soliciting proposals from quality food service operators to award concession agreements at Orchard Beach. Other public Pavilion areas will be restored for community use and enjoyment.

This work will bring the Orchard Beach Pavilion back to its impressive historic conditions with access and amenities for every member of the community.

Orchard Beach, Bronx's sole public beach, was proclaimed "The Riviera of New York" when it was created in the 1930s. The 115-acre, 1.1-mi.-long beach contains a hexagonal-block promenade, a central pavilion, snack bars, food and souvenir carts, two playgrounds, two picnic areas, a large parking lot and 26 courts for basketball, volleyball and handball. Changing areas and showers are available.

