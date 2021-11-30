Gilbane Building Company has been selected to serve as construction manager for the 121,000-sq.ft. interior fit-out of the new global headquarters for WHOOP, located in the newly built Commonwealth Building at One Kenmore Square in Boston.

Founded in Boston in 2012, WHOOP offers wearable technology and a monthly subscription for 24/7 health monitoring designed to optimize behavior, improve physiology and sleep, and create meaningful lifestyle changes. Over the past year, the company has experienced significant growth with this new headquarters expected to facilitate even more.

WHOOP anticipates bringing 1,000 jobs in engineering, data science, research and development, marketing, product design, talent and more to the One Kenmore Square development.

"Gilbane is incredibly excited to be a part of the WHOOP project team and we look forward to delivering a new global headquarters in which their team can thrive and continually innovate," said Craig Skurka, senior project executive and director of the Boston Interiors Group for Gilbane. "Our interior fit-out expertise in Boston is unmatched and we're confident that our team will provide the best in client satisfaction."

Designed by STUDIOS Architecture, with JLL acting as the owner's project manager, WHOOP will occupy all eight office floors and a first-floor retail space of the Commonwealth Building. Some of the amenities include executive suites, a podcast studio, beverage bar, outdoor roof deck, apparel labs and a fitness area for data collection.

Over the course of the project, the Gilbane team is looking to utilize WHOOP wearable technology to better manage and track the health and wellness of the team, as well as the tradesmen and women working on the project.

