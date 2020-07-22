--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Globally Available IntercompWIM Delta Software Simplifies Inventory Tracking

Wed July 22, 2020 - Midwest Edition #15
IntercompWIM Delta automates weight collection to compare and calculate Gross/Net weights for vehicles hauling incoming and outgoing goods.
Intercomp, a manufacturer of portable vehicle weighing and measurement products, has made its IntercompWIM Delta software available to the global industrial scale market. The software is a stand-alone interface for customers to take advantage of the efficiency and cost-savings of Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) technology while more accurately tracking bulk material inventory, in real time.

IntercompWIM Delta compares records with matching vehicle IDs to calculate net, tare and gross weights. The system utilizes those values to determine the weight of incoming and outgoing materials. This data is then able to be forwarded to a third-party inventory software for real-time tracking or exported to a spreadsheet. Vehicle usage and overweight alerts also are saved and can be recalled or exported for later use.

IntercompWIM Delta's ability to control scales monitoring up to two lanes of traffic — for example, a dedicated inbound and outbound lane — simplifies how WIM scale technology is utilized for daily operations of nearly any type of business. When paired with IntercompWIM scales, the software completes a stand-alone system for small or large facilities. The software is available for purchase through any scale dealer that sells Intercomp's line of Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) Strip Sensors, LS-WIM and portable LS630-WIM using a PC.

For more information, visit intercompcompany.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



