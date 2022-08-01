Rodney Harper

Rodney Harper has been named GOMACO's district manager of the southeast United States. The appointment was made by Kent Godbersen, GOMACO's vice president of worldwide sales and marketing.

Harper replaces Vinnie Miller, who had managed the territory since 1975 and will be retiring from GOMACO.

Harper's sales territory will include the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, southern Illinois and eastern Missouri. He will be responsible for the sales and support of GOMACO's full line of concrete construction equipment and managing the distributor network within his territory.

Harper has been with GOMACO since 2015, working as a 3D Machine Control Support Engineer in the 3D Controls Department. He has been traveling around the United States setting up 3D stringless guidance systems on GOMACO equipment as well as working trade shows as a member of the GOMACO booth staff.

"Rodney has all of the qualifications necessary to transition into his new role as a GOMACO district manager," Godbersen said. "He is very knowledgeable on GOMACO's concrete slipform paving equipment and enjoys working with customers to help meet their project needs. Rodney will be based near Atlanta, Georgia, which will put him in the heart of his new territory to serve our customers."

