GOMACO celebrated its 60th anniversary at the 43rd Invitational with golf tournaments and camaraderie. Contractors competed in shoot-outs and scrambles across multiple courses. The event in Ida Grove, Iowa showcased the company's leadership in concrete construction equipment.

Approximately 328 guests from the United States and Canada were welcomed to Ida Grove, Iowa, Sept. 16 and 17, 2025, for GOMACO Invitational #43. The event consisted of two days of golf and camaraderie, as well as to celebrate GOMACO's 60th anniversary.

There were 258 participants in the two-person Putting Tournament and 328 in the four-person Scramble Tournament. The GOMACO Invitational is the company's annual golf event, which was held at the Ida Grove Golf and Country Club and three surrounding golf courses, including Holstein, Mapleton and Schleswig.

The GOMACO Invitational began at the Ida Grove Country Club with the Putting Tournament. Teams of two putters were computer generated to participate on four different greens on the course, with the top team from each green advancing to the Putting Championship. This year's championship team was Jeremy Bahe of Croell, Inc., in New Hampton, Iowa, and Ashleigh Johnson of A Concrete in Johnstown, Colo.

The Contractors' Shoot-Out featured six teams of three GOMACO contractors competing in a five-hole competition, with the highest scoring team eliminated on each hole. This year's Contractors' Shoot-Out Champions were Tim Grethey of Millstone Weber LLC, in Saint Charles, Mo.; Jeremy Bahe of Croell Inc., in New Hampton, Iowa; and Todd Horky of Concrete Plus, in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Invitational Scramble Tournament, a best ball competition, was held on four area golf courses. Computer-generated teams of four golfed 18 holes, with each course crowning a champion. The champion team from each of the four courses then played in a three-hole shoot-out at the Ida Grove Country Club to earn the title of GOMACO Invitational #43's "Grand" Champion.

The highest scoring team was eliminated on each hole until only one remained. The "Grand" Champion team was from the Mapleton golf course and included Joe Stoltz of Turck Inc., Bondurant, Iowa; David Martin of Northstar Power LLC, Ankeny, Iowa; Dane Peters of TOPCON, Livermore, Calif.; and Tyler Hansen of Power Systems Inc., in Chanhassen, Minn. They won the Mapleton tournament with a score of 60, which was 10 under par.

The Ida Grove tournament champion team members included Brad Pohlmeier of Clarkson Construction Co., Kansas City, Mo.; Chris Kipp of Murr Inc., Edwardsville, Kan.; Kevin Van Den Top of State Steel Supply Company, Sioux City, Iowa; and Brad Zobel of GOMACO. They finished the Ida Grove tournament with a score of 61, which was nine under par.

Winning the Holstein tournament were Ryan Hanson of Endeavor Business Media, Naperville, Ill.; David Barthel of Faris Machinery, Commerce City, Colo.; Joe Schmidtlein of the Rasmussen Group, Des Moines, Iowa; and Drew Roberts of Absolute Concrete Construction, Granger, Iowa. They finished the Holstein tournament with a score of 60, which was 10 under par.

The champion team from Schleswig included Steve Baker of Baker Enterprises, Waverly, Iowa; Eric Striegel of IFP Motion Solutions, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; J.B. Closner of Closner Equipment Co., Rhome, Texas; and Cody Oswalt of Kiewit Corporation, Omaha, Neb. They finished the Schleswig tournament with a score of 62, which was eight under par.

GOMACO Corporation is a leader in concrete construction equipment with headquarters in Ida Grove, Iowa. GOMACO equipment will slipform concrete streets and highways, airport runways, curb and gutter, sidewalks and recreational trails, safety barrier, bridge parapet and irrigation canals. Support equipment includes grade trimmers, concrete placers, concrete placer/spreaders and texturing and curing machines.

The company also offers equipment to finish flat slabs, bridges and slopes. GOMACO will consult on unique concrete paving applications and equipment needs. Products are offered through a worldwide distributor network for local sales, parts and service expertise.

For more information, visit gomaco.com.

