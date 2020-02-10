--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

GOMACO's Xtreme Line of Concrete Curb and Gutter Pavers on Display at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020

Mon February 10, 2020 - National Edition
GOMACO


A GOMACO 3300 slipforms 10 ft. (3 m) wide sidewalk with an undermounted transverse paving mold on a project in Indianapolis, Ind.
A GOMACO 3300 slipforms 10 ft. (3 m) wide sidewalk with an undermounted transverse paving mold on a project in Indianapolis, Ind.

GOMACO Corporation designs and builds its full line of concrete paving equipment to slipform the challenging projects, the tight radii and the unique applications with a quality end product their owners take pride in. GOMACO will be bringing the majority of its product line to ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 so contractors can see first-hand the many benefits of owning an Xtreme paver.

GOMACO's Xtreme line of concrete curb and gutter machines will be featured in the GOMACO booth as part of the company's display. The new pavers feature Xtreme steering capabilities with rotary-sensored slew drives on each track, Xtreme intelligence with smart hydraulic cylinders combined with G+ control, Xtreme hydraulic packages with independent hydraulic travel circuits to each track with G+ control on each individual track's speed and smooth travel around radii, and Xtreme radius capabilities when paving with 3D guidance or stringline.

The GOMACO 3300 is GOMACO's multi-application paver with a symmetrical design for right-side and left-side paving. It also can be equipped with a mold mounting kit to undermount a paving mold and be utilized as a transverse slipform paver.

The 3300 will be displayed for the first time ever this show season with a 12 ft. (3.7 m) wide undermounted transverse paving mold. The GOMACO G+ control system is the magic behind the 3300's transverse paving ability.

The operator simply uses G+ controls to turn the 3300's tracks 90 degrees into the transverse position and transverse paving configuration. In this configuration, the 3300 is capable of paving entrance/exit ramps, sidewalk/walking trails, dolly pads, polymer overlays, and more. Then, when flat paving applications are complete, the contractor can drop the paving mold, press the button on the G+ digital control screen to put the 3300 into curb and gutter mode, and it becomes a fully functional curb and gutter machine capable of slipforming a large variety of applications including tight radii. Its versatility is endless. GOMACO also will showcase a 3300 right-side mounted barrier mold so show attendees can see in person the 3300's versatility.

Other Xtreme curb and gutter machines in the GOMACO booth capable of slipforming tight radii are the Xtreme GT-3600 and Commander IIIx. The Xtreme Commander IIIx and GT-3600 are the curb and gutter machines contractors rely on for high-production, maximum quality curb and gutter, barrier, parapet, sidewalk, recreational path, small canal, water channel, and more, multi-application slipform machines. And both can slipform a 24 in. (61 cm) radius.

Rotary-sensored slew drives and smart hydraulic cylinders allow the G+ control system to know the position of all three tracks of the curb and gutter machines to make as needed steering adjustments. Independent hydraulic travel circuits to each track allow G+ to control each track's speed through the radius. Both machines also feature the GOMACO three-sensor radius system when paving on stringline. The radius system allows the lead steering wand to leave the stringline and switch reference to the second sensor for traveling around the tight radius.

The Xtreme turning capabilities also make them the ideal machines for navigating around job-site obstacles, getting on and off stringline and paving passes, and loading and unloading the machine for transport.

Rounding out GOMACO's curb and gutter machine line up at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 will be the GT-3200, GOMACO's compact curb and gutter paver. The curb and gutter machines on display will feature the different stringline and stringless paving options from Topcon, Leica Geosystems and Trimble. GOMACO equipment has been paving with 3D systems for more than 20 years and is able to seamlessly integrate with the three major suppliers of stringless systems, according to the company.

For more information, visit www.gomaco.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Asphalt / Concrete / Paving CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Events Gomaco New Products paving