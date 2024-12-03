Gov. DeWine and Ohio officials urge Ohioans to consider apprenticeships, citing benefits like earning while learning, avoiding student debt, and access to high-demand, well-paying jobs in various skilled trades. The state ranks third in the nation for apprenticeship enrollment, with programs available in over 200 occupations.

The week of Nov. 18 marked the 10th anniversary of National Apprenticeship Week, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Ohio Department of Commerce Director Sherry Maxfield, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder, and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) Director Kevin L. Miller joined together in encouraging individuals seeking career opportunities to consider an apprenticeship.

"One of the ingredients of our economic success, innovation and growth in Ohio is our range of quality apprenticeship programs," said DeWine. "Apprenticeships provide a clear pathway to a great-paying, lifelong career. Ohioans who take on an apprenticeship earn money while they learn a new skill, they avoid student loan debt, and — when they complete their programs — they can even receive a nationally recognized credential."

Ohio currently ranks third in the nation and first in the Midwest in the number of apprentices, with more than 23,000 enrolled in an apprenticeship program.

"Pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs are incredibly valuable because they offer an earn-while-you-learn model that benefits both employers and employees," said Husted. "Without the high cost of college, participants gain hands-on skills, real-world experience and a paycheck instead of a tuition bill. It's a winning solution that builds a skilled workforce without the burden of debt."

Given Ohio's rapid growth, workers in skilled trades are in high demand. Whether it be in construction, plumbing, HVAC, electric, welding, pipefitting or any other trades, these positions are highly sought after and offer competitive salaries — even at the apprenticeship level. After as few as five years as an apprentice, individuals in a trade often earn more than twice the state median income.

"Apprentices working in skilled trades provide us with places to live and places to work, which is particularly needed right now in Ohio because we are in an economic boom, where more businesses are moving into the state and the demand for residential housing keeps growing and growing," Maxfield said.

In addition to being able to earn a competitive wage, young Ohioans in apprenticeships can receive hands-on training while avoiding student debt. If advanced education is desired, in many cases, employers will offer to pay for an individual to earn college credit toward an associate or bachelor's degree available at many state colleges and universities.

ODJFS oversees ApprenticeOhio, which registers programs that meet national criteria for quality and safety. Each ApprenticeOhio program is run by a sponsor: usually an employer, a group of employers, or a labor/management committee. Apprentices earn wages while learning skills for a job in the sponsor's industry. They complete at least 2,000 hours of structured on-the-job training and 144 hours of classroom training, typically at a local college or university.

"Apprenticeships are an especially great option for those exploring new careers, including veterans," Damschroder said. "Ohio has more than 1,400 veteran apprentices. Some programs offer veterans advanced standing or credit hours for their military experience and training. In addition, eligible veterans can use their GI Bill benefits to help pay for books and supplies."

November also marked Hire-a-Veteran Month in Ohio, Damschroder noted.

The Ohio Department of Commerce oversees a unique program to introduce high school students to real-world, hands-on experience that can lead to future apprenticeships. The Manufacturing and Construction Mentorship Program allows 16- and 17-year-old students who are not part of an established technical education program to work in a manufacturing or construction setting with dedicated mentors.

Additionally, OOD's Ohio Vocational Apprentice Program, which was launched in 2019 under the leadership of Gov. DeWine, creates inclusive pathways for Ohio students and adults with disabilities to gain important work experience and pursue careers in state government.

"OOD is committed to removing barriers to employment for Ohioans with disabilities," Miller said. "By partnering with state agencies and private businesses, we establish apprenticeship programs that empower students and adults to gain valuable skills and thrive in the workforce."

Ohio has more than 200 occupations that offer apprenticeships, in fields as diverse as construction, energy, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, computer programming, teaching and more.

For more information, visit Apprentice.Ohio.gov.

