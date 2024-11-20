List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Gov. Holcomb, INDOT Award $139.7M Through Community Crossings Grants

    Gov. Holcomb and INDOT awarded $139.7M in Community Crossings grants to SW Indiana. Since 2016, $1.8B has been allocated for local road projects. The program benefits 223 communities and is part of the Next Level Roads plan. The next round of funding opens in January 2025.

    Wed November 20, 2024 - Midwest Edition #24
    Indiana Department of Transportation


    INDOT graphic

    Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gathered Nov. 7 at the Pike County Courthouse in Petersburg with cities, towns and counties from across southwest Indiana receiving portions of the nearly $140 million awarded through the Community Crossings matching grant program, a component of Gov. Holcomb's Next Level Roads program.

    "Community Crossings has been an annual highlight over the years," said Holcomb. "The fact that nearly 14,000 miles of road and over 200 local bridges have been replaced or rehabilitated through this program since 2017 is simply astonishing, in addition to countless economic and quality of life benefits in hundreds of communities across Indiana."

    Communities submitted applications for funding during a highly competitive call for projects in July. Funding for Community Crossings comes from the state's local road and bridge matching grant fund. The Community Crossings initiative has provided more than $1.8 billion in state matching funds for local road improvement projects since its start in 2016.

    "This program has impacted communities in all 92 Indiana counties, most more than once," said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith. "I want to recognize all of the local agencies who have participated over time for their hard work and dedication to improving their local transportation networks."

    State legislators identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Holcomb in 2017.

    For a list of all 223 communities receiving matching funds in the 2024 fall call for projects visit in.gov/indot/doing-business-with-indot/files/2024-1-CCMG-Awardee-List_pdf-web.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

    The next call for projects will open in January.

    For more information, visit in.gov/indot.




