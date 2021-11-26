Kinze founder Jon Kinzenbaw pulls Kinze's first grain cart, the 400 model, in this photo from the 1970s. (Kinze Manufacturing photo)

In the quest to find its oldest running grain cart, Kinze Manufacturing launched a contest for its customers.

For those who enter, they will be in the drawing to win prizes that include meeting the company's founder.

Kinze's Oldest Grain Cart Contest runs from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31, 2021. Anyone with an operating Kinze grain cart who can provide the model number, serial number and a picture of the cart may enter.

The owner who submits the oldest operating Kinze grain cart will win the grand prize. Along with three guests, the winner gets the opportunity to meet company founder Jon Kinzenbaw, who invented the industry's first grain cart in 1971.

The grand prize also includes a signed copy of his book, "Fifty Years of Disruptive Innovation," a $250 Kinze Store gift card and tours of the Kinze Innovation Center, Kinze factory and Kinzenbaw's private tractor collection.

"We're offering this contest to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Kinze grain cart," said company president Susanne Kinzenbaw Veatch. "It's also a way to show appreciation for our customers and demonstrate the durability and longevity of Kinze products."

The contest, however, isn't just open to the oldest grain cart. Ten randomly drawn entries, regardless of the grain cart model year, will receive a 1:32 scale grain cart signed by Jon Kinzenbaw and a $25 Kinze Store gift card.

For full contest rules, details and submission form, visit the contest website. Kinze employees are not eligible for this contest.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

