Grand Sierra Resort has chosen Martin-Harris Construction for its $1 billion Arena project in Reno. Known for excellence, Martin-Harris will build a 10,000-seat arena, home to Nevada Wolf Pack basketball and community events, in the largest private investment in Reno's history.

Grand Sierra Resort rendering A rendering of the GSR Arena in Reno, Nev.

Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) announced on July 17, 2025, that Martin-Harris Construction, a long-established Nevada-based firm with deep regional expertise, was selected as the general contractor for the GSR Arena — the first phase of a $1 billion investment that will redefine the property and elevate Reno's profile as a destination for sports, entertainment and community development.

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Martin-Harris Construction has a strong track record of delivering high-profile projects across the state, including several in northern Nevada for clients such as the Washoe County School District, the city of Reno, Switch, Lincoln Avenue Capital and the Golden Nugget, to name a few.

"We are proud to partner with a Nevada firm that understands the landscape, the opportunity and the importance of this transformational project," said Alex Meruelo, owner of Grand Sierra Resort. "Martin-Harris has consistently demonstrated excellence and reliability in projects that matter to this state. Their team's experience and commitment to quality make them the right choice to bring this bold vision to life."

As general contractor, Martin-Harris will oversee construction of the new 10,000-seat arena that will serve as the future home of the Nevada Wolf Pack men's basketball team, concerts and a community ice center.

"We've been building in Nevada for nearly 50 years, and delivering on a client's trust has always been at the heart of what we do. Being part of this next chapter for Reno means a great deal to our team. We're proud to partner with GSR and the Meruelo Group to deliver a project our entire community can take pride in," said Guy Martin, president of Martin-Harris Construction.

The GSR Redevelopment Project represents the largest private capital investment in Reno's history and will support long-term economic growth in the region.

For more information on the project, visit renoarena.com.

Today's top stories