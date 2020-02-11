--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Granite Awarded $14M for Silicon Valley Project

Tue February 11, 2020 - West Edition #4
CEG


Granite has been awarded a $14 million contract by the City of Palo Alto for the Highway 101 Adobe Creek Pedestrian/Bike Bridge Project in Palo Alto, Calif.

Granite's scope of work for this new year-round, grade-separated, shared bicycle and pedestrian crossing includes construction of the principal span structures of self-weathering steel trusses over Highway 101, the east and west cast-in-place concrete approach structures, three trailheads, site amenities, signage, landscaping, lighting and improvements to the Adobe Creek Reach Trail.

"We look forward to working with the City of Palo Alto to improve mobility for its residents," said Brent Fogg, regional vice president of Granite. "The Highway 101 Adobe Creek Pedestrian/Bike Bridge Project will provide improved access to the Baylands and West Bayshore Road for residents walking and biking in the area."

The new overpass will replace the existing Benjamin Leftkowitz Underpass that is only available half of the year due to seasonal flooding. Construction materials for the project will be supplied by Granite's Santa Clara Asphalt Facility in Santa Clara, Calif. Construction is scheduled to get underway in March 2020 and anticipated to be complete by spring 2021. To learn more visit City of Palo Alto website.


 

