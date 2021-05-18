Granite Construction has won a $160 million contract from the Upper Trinity Regional Water District for work on the Leon Hurse Dam project in Ladonia, Texas.

The project is a component of the overall Lake Ralph Hall project which will be one of Texas' newest lakes and one of the state's biggest water projects in the last 30 years. The project will provide crucial water for an area whose population is projected to increase nearly fivefold in the next 50 years. Granite will be responsible for building a new earthen dam and pertinent structural; as well as electrical, mechanical and architectural facilities, The project is anticipated to provide 45 million gal. per day of water for people in Collin, Denton and Fannin counties as one of Texas' newest dams.

"Granite has a long history of collaboration and experience working on complex dam projects in Texas and across the U.S.," said Granite Regional Vice President Matt Shepherd. "Granite's work on the Leon Hurse Dam will continue our role of constructing important dam structures and water resource projects in Texas."

The scope of work includes construction of a new 2.3-mi.-long, 108-ft. zoned earthen embankment dam including a 705-ft. long, 104-ft. tall roller compacted concrete and cast-in-place (CIP) concrete spillway with a 120-ft. wide labyrinth weir overflow section, an excavated earthen emergency spillway, a CIP concrete intake structure including screens, sluice gates, stop logs and a vertical lift bridge crane, a CIP concrete valve vault structure housing, and approximately 1,800 ft of new 72-in. diameter mortar lined steel pipeline.

Construction is projected to start in July 2021.

Today's top stories