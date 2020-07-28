Granite to Build $245M Project Near Idaho Falls

Granite has been awarded a $245 million subcontract by Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC (FMP) for the concrete placement construction of the Naval Spent Fuel Handling Facility near Idaho Falls, Idaho. The project was included in Granite's 2019 Committed and Awarded Projects (CAP).

Scope of work includes providing all labor, equipment and materials in order to backfill the excavation site from bedrock up to the elevation that will support super-structure foundations.

The backfill will include approximately 10 million lbs. of rebar and 300,000 cu. yds. of concrete materials.

"Because we self-perform site work on the majority of our projects, we possess the expertise needed to execute a complex project of this type," said Granite President and Chief Executive Officer James H. Roberts. "Given our in-house experts, our team is well-positioned to achieve outstanding results under strict quality standards."

Construction is under way and this element of construction is expected to be complete by summer 2021.