search-icon Search

Granite Uses Tech to Produce Aggregate Materials in Llano

Mon September 21, 2020 - West Edition #20
Granite

(Granite photo)
(Granite photo)



Granite recently opened its Big Rock Aggregate and Asphalt Plant in Llano. Big Rock will provide aggregate and asphalt to private and public customers in northern and western Los Angeles, Ventura, Kern and San Bernardino counties.

Built with safety and sustainability in mind, this plant uses technology to be able to produce 11 high-quality aggregate materials simultaneously with the flexibility to modify finished products as the market demands. The aggregate plant will also recycle 134,000 gallons of water per hour with a combination of dewatering screens, low-water washers and water clarifiers. The asphalt plant optimizes the use of reclaimed asphalt pavement and warm-mix asphalt, two products that conserve raw materials and energy, cut emissions from operations and improve conditions for workers.

"Granite's investment in our construction materials business demonstrates a commitment to aggregate and asphalt production in key markets across our vertically-integrated footprint," said Vice President of Construction and Materials Brad Estes. "We expect Big Rock to fill a need for high-quality construction materials in the northern LA market for many years to come,". "We are pleased to bring this new plant online as part of our continued expansion in Southern California."

Big Rock is Granite's 76th materials facility. Granite's construction materials business stretches across the western United States, and it specializes in recycling operations, aggregate plants, and asphalt plants, which supply external customers and support Granite's vertically integrated business.

About Granite

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. For more information, visit www.graniteconstruction.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.



