Greg Noone Joins CraneWorks as New York City, Long Island Sales/Rentals Manager

Tue April 20, 2021 - Northeast Edition
CraneWorks


Greg Noone
Greg Noone

New York has a new CraneWorks sales and rentals manager: Greg Noone will cover the New York City and Long Island territories, advising sales and rentals customers while bringing in new business for mobile service trucks and New Jersey repair shop.

Noone's career began two decades ago at his grandfather's used equipment business. "From there, I went to work for a Palfinger and Princeton dealer for eight years," said Noone. "Then I spent 10 years as a top producer for another material handling equipment dealer, selling both cranes and forklifts. I'm not afraid to get my hands dirty and do whatever is necessary to make a customer happy."

"Greg has a long history with customers in New York City and Long Island," said Bob Maze, CraneWorks director of sales. "He also has extensive product knowledge, especially when it comes to material handling equipment. We were excited that Greg was available to come on board with us, and we can't wait to see him hit the ground running."

For more information, visit www.Crane-Works.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




