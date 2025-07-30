Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Gregory Poole Equipment Opens New GP Rental Location

    Gregory Poole Equipment Co. opens new GP Rental location in Raleigh, offering heavy and compact equipment rentals, service and sales. With a focus on customer needs, the company celebrates 75 years as a Caterpillar dealer with a special discount offer for visitors.

    Wed July 30, 2025 - Southeast Edition #16
    Gregory Poole Equipment Co.


    Gregory Poole Equipment Co. (GPEC), the Cat dealer of eastern North Carolina, opened its newest GP Rental location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 24, 2025.

    Located at 4210 Global St. in Raleigh, the GP Rental store is equipped to provide customers with rentals, service and sales.

    The location boasts a shop with eight service bays, a parts warehouse, a wash bay, training rooms and a retail store. Along with its heavy and compact equipment rental service behind the GP Rental brand, customers can enjoy the convenience of full hose and coupling capabilities, compact equipment service and sales and parts pickup, according to the company.

    Speaking at the store's grand opening, Senior Vice President of Construction Greg Poole IV said, "At the heart of this investment, it's really a core focus, and it's our customers. That's the only reason we do these things. We're responding to your requests. We're responding to the growth of eastern North Carolina. We're responding to Raleigh and Wake County specifically."

    The opening of the new GP Rental store comes in a period of rapid growth for eastern North Carolina. Its location was decided not only based on data, but direct customer feedback. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Poole said that the question, "How many customers can we be 30 minutes away from?" served as a benchmark when picking a location.

    Next year, Gregory Poole Equipment Co. will celebrate 75 years as a Caterpillar dealer.

    The company said that now through Dec. 31, 2025, customers who visit the new GP Rental location on Global Street can receive 25 percent off their first rental machine.

    For more information, visit GregoryPoole.com.

    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6

    At the ribbon-cutting, (L-R) are CEO Greg Poole III; Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell; Senior Vice President of Construction Greg Poole IV; Shani Seidel of the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce; and Raleigh City Councilor Corey Bunch. (Gregory Poole Equipment Co. photo)
    Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell delivers remarks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Gregory Poole Equipment Co. photo)
    CEO Greg Poole III discusses the new facility with guests of the ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Gregory Poole Equipment Co. photo)
    Located at 4210 Global St. in Raleigh, the new GP Rental store is equipped to provide customers with rentals, service and sales. (Gregory Poole Equipment Co. photo)
    The opening of the new GP Rental store comes in a period of rapid growth for eastern North Carolina. (Gregory Poole Equipment Co. photo)
    Gregory Poole Equipment Co. (GPEC), the Cat dealer of eastern North Carolina, opened its newest GP Rental location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 24, 2025. (Gregory Poole Equipment Co. photo)




