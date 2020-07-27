(L-R): Mark Barndollar; Eric Marburger, vice president and general manager at Groff Tractor Mid Atlantic; Jason Bouma, general manager at Groff Tractor Mid Atlantic; John Vranches, Takeuchi; and Patrick Sherwood, president/COO at Groff Tractor Mid Atlantic.

Takeuchi-US has awarded Groff Tractor Mid Atlantic as the 2019 Dealer of the Year for the Mid-Atlantic Region for its successful sales efforts in 2019.

Groff Tractor Mid Atlantic was named Takeuchi Mid-Atlantic Dealer of the Year after considering its commitment and excellence in a number of areas including sales performance, parts support, product support, and training. The full-service construction dealer has five locations throughout Maryland and Delaware.

"We are honored to award Groff Tractor Mid Atlantic as the Mid-Atlantic Dealer of the Year, they are very much deserving of this recognition," said Mark Barndollar, regional business manager at Takeuchi-US.

"They have been one of our top-performing dealers for a long time and have done a great job with taking care of Takeuchi customers. They always treat the customer as their number one priority and that is why they are so successful."

"It is great to be named Mid-Atlantic Dealer of the Year by Takeuchi, as it really reflects what we are working so hard to accomplish here," said Pat Sherwood, president of Groff Tractor Mid Atlantic.

"We have a very knowledgeable staff who are ready and able to assist Takeuchi customers with their equipment needs for sales, service or rentals. Takeuchi has been a wonderful product line for us over the years and we look forward to our ongoing partnership."

