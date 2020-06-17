--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Ground Breaks on New Luxury Hotel in Scottsdale

Wed June 17, 2020 - West Edition #13
AZ Big Media


The hotel, located at the southeast corner of Goldwater Blvd. and Highland Ave. at Scottsdale Fashion Square, is the first non-gaming Caesars Entertainment hotel.
The hotel, located at the southeast corner of Goldwater Blvd. and Highland Ave. at Scottsdale Fashion Square, is the first non-gaming Caesars Entertainment hotel.

HCW announced construction is currently underway for the 265-room Caesars Republic Scottsdale luxury brand hotel, and is on schedule to open in January 2022.

"We are excited construction is moving forward as planned on Caesars Republic Scottsdale beginning with the underground utilities," said Richard Huffman, chief executive officer and president of HCW. "The highly anticipated opening will bring a fresh, new vibe to the Scottsdale area that we haven't experienced before." He added, "I'm looking forward to standing on the seventh floor and enjoying the view of Camelback Mountain. Caesars will be the only hotel in Scottsdale to offer a clear, scenic view of the iconic mountain."

The hotel, located at the southeast corner of Goldwater Boulevard and Highland Avenue at Scottsdale Fashion Square and in the heart of the Scottsdale dining lifestyle district, is the first non-gaming Caesars Entertainment hotel experience designed to inspire the imagination and push creative boundaries while serving as a haven for local and traveling trendsetters alike. Caesars Entertain-ment is licensing its brand, as well as serving as an advisor on design elements and integrating its Caesars Rewards loyalty network.

Caesars Republic Scottsdale's contemporary glass structure design pays homage to Las Vegas by incorporating thoughtful materials and modern elements such as stone and faux wood accents to complement the adjacent luxury residential developments and the newly constructed luxury entrance to Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Celebrity chef, author, philanthropist and TV personality Giada De Laurentiis will bring her extensive culinary background to Caesars Republic Scottsdale with the opening of two new restaurants within the hotel, Luna by Giada and Pronto by Giada. Both will incorporate a nod to her Roman heritage and showcase her passion for traditional Italian cuisine with California and Mediterranean influences.

The hotel will also feature an elevated pool lounge and dining concept, Seven (SVN), on its seventh floor, which will offer amazing views of the surrounding mountains and Arizona sunsets. SVN, operated by the Riot Hospitality Group of Scottsdale, will also offer bookings for private events.

For special events, Caesars Republic Scottsdale will house a 7,000-sq.-ft. column-free ballroom with 34-ft. sliding glass doors which open onto the lawn for outdoor events hosting up to 600 people. The ballroom is divisible into four sections and can host banquets up to 500 people.

Caesars Republic Scottsdale will be operated by HCW Hospitality and Aimbridge Hospitality of Plano, Texas. The hotel project team currently includes BRP Architects of Springfield, Missouri, Studio 11 Interior Design from Dallas, Texas and Layton Construction in Phoenix. For more information, visit caesarsrepublicscottsdale.com.



