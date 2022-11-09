List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Ground Clearance Announces Kitti Nienhueser as Administrative Researcher

Wed November 09, 2022 - Midwest Edition
Ground Clearance


Kitti Nienhueser

Kitti Nienhueser joins Ground Clearance LLC as administrative researcher. Nienhueser will help with several background duties involved with the day to day business.

Currently, Nienhueser is with the York Medical Clinic Business Office, in billing and compliance.

Nienhueser has a strong background in agriculture, insurance and policy, which will be an asset to Ground Clearance LLC and its future growth, the company said.

Ground Clearance LLC is the lien search company created for the heavy equipment industry.

For more information, visit groundclearancellc.com.




