Growth Spurs Contractors Sales to Expand Operations in N.Y.

Contractors Sales is one of New York state's oldest dealerships (founded in 1923) and has expanded its operations with a new facility in Middletown, N.Y.

Contractors Sales has long been known for its reputation for supplying some of the largest, most demanding heavy highway and aggregate producing contractors in New York state with quality construction equipment manufacturers including: Link-Belt; Hitachi wheel loaders; Terex trucks; Dynapac; Allied Construction Products; Midland Mfg.; Rammer Hammers; and much more.

Zachary Manz, president and CEO of Contractors Sales, is one of the owners of the company and has a vision of expanding the company's reach and impact across the northeast and beyond.

"Our customers and contractors in general are continuing to grow and expand their market areas," said Manz. "In order to properly service them we are moving into a growth mode that will allow better service to our existing customers, while simultaneously expanding our customer base in new markets."

The first new facility in this expansion effort is Contractors Sales' location on 1283 Dolsontown Road in Middletown, N.Y. Officially opening back in October, Contractors Sales is celebrating with a grand opening on April 2. See the ad on page 20 of this issue for details. CEG