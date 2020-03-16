--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Growth Spurs Contractors Sales to Expand Operations in N.Y.

Mon March 16, 2020 - Northeast Edition #6



Contractors Sales is one of New York state's oldest dealerships (founded in 1923) and has expanded its operations with a new facility in Middletown, N.Y.

Contractors Sales has long been known for its reputation for supplying some of the largest, most demanding heavy highway and aggregate producing contractors in New York state with quality construction equipment manufacturers including: Link-Belt; Hitachi wheel loaders; Terex trucks; Dynapac; Allied Construction Products; Midland Mfg.; Rammer Hammers; and much more.

Zachary Manz, president and CEO of Contractors Sales, is one of the owners of the company and has a vision of expanding the company's reach and impact across the northeast and beyond.

"Our customers and contractors in general are continuing to grow and expand their market areas," said Manz. "In order to properly service them we are moving into a growth mode that will allow better service to our existing customers, while simultaneously expanding our customer base in new markets."

The first new facility in this expansion effort is Contractors Sales' location on 1283 Dolsontown Road in Middletown, N.Y. Officially opening back in October, Contractors Sales is celebrating with a grand opening on April 2. See the ad on page 20 of this issue for details. CEG

The new Contractors Sales facility is conveniently located at 1283 Dolsontown Road, Middletown, N.Y.
The sales team of Contractors Sales’ Middletown location represents decades of experience satisfying the needs of some of the largest fleet owners in New York state. (L-R) are Scott DuBois, vice president of sales; Tom Scofield, territory manager; and Jeremy Rauf, assistant sales manager.
Service is the name of the game and Contractors Sales is the service expert. The company has built its reputation on providing personalized parts and service support.
Contractors Sales’ line up of construction products include excavators, wheel loaders, compaction equipment, haul trucks and attachments from the highest-quality equipment manufacturers available.
April Hall, office manager, and Zachary Manz, president and CEO, are looking forward to welcoming you at the grand opening on April 2.
Mike Buckridge, parts and service manager, brings to the table almost 30 years of experience in dealing with local contractors and the challenges they face each and every day.
