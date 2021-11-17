Scott Brumbelow

The Georgia Utility Contractors Association (GUCA) board of directors announced the election of Scott Brumbelow as GUCA executive director.

Brumbelow has been with GUCA more than 19 years, and he will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the GUCA including all staff positions, committees and board of directors.

As the former assistant executive cirector, Brumbelow was responsible for the safety and workforce development department as well as liaison for all community service projects undertaken by the association.

"The commitment that he has shown to the utility construction industry is unparalleled as he has taken part in providing safety and educational training for tens of thousands of contractors across the state," said GUCA President David Westrick.

Brumbelow has provided exceptional business development principles to GUCA to increase market share and presence statewide as the leading utility construction non-profit trade association in the country. Additionally, Brumbelow has received numerous training and development certifications in his tenure at GUCA including Certified Safety Professional (CSP), Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration Construction Outreach Trainer, and Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission Level One Trainer.

Previously, Brumbelow has served as Clayton County Soil and Water Conservation district supervisor assisting the development and revitalizing efforts of Clayton County. As a champion for workforce development to bring new talent to the construction industry, he has served on various initiatives with the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia (CEFGA) and the Construction Industry Education and Research (CIER).

For more information about GUCA, visit www.guca.com.

