Joe Strack

The Georgia Utility Contractors Association Inc. (GUCA) presented Coweta County resident Joe Strack, Strack Inc., with the GUCA Lifetime Industry Achievement Award of the Year for 2019-2020 at his company in Fairburn, Ga.

Gov. Brian Kemp also gave Strack a commendation for his work and this award.

"The 2019-2020 GUCA Lifetime Industry Achievement Award winner, Joe Strack, Strack Inc., has exhibited the strongest qualities of leadership and service throughout his lifetime in the utility construction industry," said GUCA Executive Director Vikki McReynolds Consiglio.

In 1973 Strack began working at Strack Inc., a South Fulton grading contractor founded in 1948 behind the original vision of Alfred Strack. The company would broaden its scope in 1958 expanding services and becoming a pipe contractor.

Strack was instrumental in expanding the company's focus from grading to include: pipe installation, clearing, site utilities, and horizontal boring. His son Jonathan became president in 2013 and with his help led the company to grow from $300,000 contract volume in 1973 to $100 million in 2020 while also growing their employment to 380 people.

Over the course of his career Strack has held leadership positions including General Supervisor (1973-1978), President (1979-2013) and CEO (2013-Present).

Strack has been a rock-solid contractor for many years in the utility construction industry. They have endured and overcome numerous challenges including economic downturns and maintaining a qualified workforce to get the job done. Even during the current COVID-19 Pandemic Strack said, "Our industry has been lucky to be able to continue to work through COVID-19 social distancing. Our workload has been as strong as ever."

Strack has been an industry leader and remains involved with many trade associations including: GUCA (Georgia Utility Contractors Association), NUCA (National Utility Contractors Association), AGC (Associated General Contractors), SWANA (Solid Waste Association of North America) and GEDA (Georgia Economic Developers Association). As a leader with GUCA, Strack helped develop the Department of Education Approved Youth Apprenticeship Training Program and mentored several students in the program, served as GUCA President (1986), participated in community service projects throughout the years and helped write the first test for Georgia Utility Contractor Licensing Exam.

"We have supported GUCA since the early seventies, and I was on the committee that hired Vikki Consiglio. We have used GUCA training on safety and NPDES extensively through the years. Any time we have attended a conference, we have picked up an idea that we could use to improve our company, and we believe GUCA is one of the best utility construction associations in the nation."

For more information about GUCA, visit www.guca.com.