Tue January 16, 2024 - National Edition
Chemical deicers and snowplows are commonly used in winter to eliminate hazardous ice and snow from parking decks and structures.
While deicers are doing their job melting away snow and ice, some may actually be corroding the parking structure's concrete and reinforcing steel, and some snow removal techniques may actually be doing more damage than good.
Western Specialty Contractors, experts in parking garage restoration and maintenance, offers several tips to minimize unnecessary damage to parking structures during the winter months, and keep drivers safe.
Using chemical deicers to control ice and snow buildup is common. However, these chemicals can have a negative effect on concrete and reinforcing steel and should be used sparingly. There are several different types of deicers on the market that can be used, however, only those approved by the American Concrete Institute are recommended.
It is important to minimize the amount of deicing chemical applied during the first two years of the concrete being installed. During this time, the concrete has an increased permeability which can allow the deicing chemicals to migrate into the concrete more rapidly. As concrete ages and cures, it will become less permeable and chemicals will not penetrate as easily.
It is important to remember that the use of deicing chemicals in general are not recommended. The safest way to remove ice and snow is to use a plow. Sand also can be used to increase tire traction on the deck, but be sure to protect the drainage system when washing down the deck after its use.
