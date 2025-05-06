Hansen Auction Group's 60th Spring Contractors Sale featured a wide selection of heavy equipment including trucks, trailers, skid steers, dozers and more from top manufacturers. The four-day event combined live and online auctions, offering a diverse range of construction machinery and attachments for sale.

Hansen Auction Group celebrated the 60th anniversary of its Nitke Spring Contractors Auction with a four-day sale April 24-29, 2025, at its facility at 990 Happy Hollow Road, Mosinee, Wis.

Day one was held live and online for heavy trucks, trailers and vehicles. The second day was also live and online for yellow iron, skid steers and construction equipment. Days three and four were conducted online only for attachments, industrial, outdoor and miscellaneous items.

A variety of equipment, including skid steers, dozers, telehandlers, mini-excavators, loaders and more from manufacturers that included Cat, Bobcat, Takeuchi, John Deere, Kubota, Case and more were up for bid.

For more information, visit hansenauctiongroup.com. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide, except where noted. All Rights Reserved.)

Today's top stories