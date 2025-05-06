List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Hansen Auction Group Holds 60th Spring Contractors Sale

    Hansen Auction Group's 60th Spring Contractors Sale featured a wide selection of heavy equipment including trucks, trailers, skid steers, dozers and more from top manufacturers. The four-day event combined live and online auctions, offering a diverse range of construction machinery and attachments for sale.

    Tue May 06, 2025 - Midwest Edition #10
    CEG


    Hansen Auction Group celebrated the 60th anniversary of its Nitke Spring Contractors Auction with a four-day sale April 24-29, 2025, at its facility at 990 Happy Hollow Road, Mosinee, Wis.

    Day one was held live and online for heavy trucks, trailers and vehicles. The second day was also live and online for yellow iron, skid steers and construction equipment. Days three and four were conducted online only for attachments, industrial, outdoor and miscellaneous items.

    A variety of equipment, including skid steers, dozers, telehandlers, mini-excavators, loaders and more from manufacturers that included Cat, Bobcat, Takeuchi, John Deere, Kubota, Case and more were up for bid.

    For more information, visit hansenauctiongroup.com. CEG

    (All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide, except where noted. All Rights Reserved.)

    (L-R): Chase, Taylor, Tammy, Bryce and Avery Hansen were ready to open the auction. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Stan Maruszcdak of Stan’s Dirt Works and his wife, Alice, talk with Bryce Hansen, president and owner of Hansen Auction Group. (CEG photo)
    Rick Acolla of Hansen Auction Group preps this Cat D5M dozer for its turn on the block. (CEG photo)
    Westin (L) and Richard Blazek of Blazek Construction were looking to add to their fleet (CEG photo)
    A couple of Bobcat 5600 Toolcat utility work machines were available for customers to bid on. (CEG photo)
    A variety of attachments were available at Hansen’s 60th Spring Contractors Auction. (CEG photo)
    Arie VanWyk was looking for some iron for his son at Hansen Auction Group’s Nitke Auction in Mosinee, Wis. (CEG photo)
    Fred Salczenko, retired of Bacco Construction, enjoyed looking around at what Hansen Auction Group had to offer. (CEG photo)
    Hansen Auction Group was honored to welcome the Mosinee Chamber of Commerce to the auction grounds for a special commemorative ribbon cutting. Bryce and Tammy Hansen, owners of Hansen Auction Group, proudly cut the chamber ribbon on behalf of Hansen Auction Group. “We are grateful for this recognition and proud to continue the tradition of excellence, partnership and community support that this event represents,” said Bryce Hansen, president and owner of Hansen Auction Group. (Hansen Auction Group photo)




