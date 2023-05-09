List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Hansen's Spring Auction Draws Crowds to Four-Day Sale

    Tue May 09, 2023 - Midwest Edition #10
    CEG


    Hansen Auction Group held its 58th annual four-day Spring contractor sale at its facility in Mosinee, Wis., April 27 to 28 and May 1 to 2.

    Bidders were able to participate live and online as a great selection of machines crossed the block. Items up for bid included dozers, full-size and mini-excavators, skid steers, lifting equipment, paving equipment and more.

    For more information, visit hansenauctiongroup.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10

    (L-R): The Hansen family: Taylor, sales; Bryce, president and CEO; and Chase, sales, are ready to begin the company’s 58th annual Spring auction. (CEG photo)
    These mini-excavators were popular items at Hansen’s 58th annual Spring auction. (CEG photo)
    Ryan Okler of Okler Roofing was interested in this Komatsu D51PX dozer. (CEG photo)
    A Cat 336DL excavator with Genesis GXP 440R mobile shear was looking for a new home. (CEG photo)
    Eric Domanico (L) of Domanico Trucking and Blake Domanico of Lakeside Landscape and Construction stopped to look at this Ingersoll Rand DD130 roller. (CEG photo)
    Merlin Obry (L) of Obry Construction and Norbert Smidel of Smidel Dairy Farm were about to have a look at the excavator lineup. (CEG photo)
    Keith Aho (L) and John Buordemaa, both of Northwoods Logging LLC, were interested in this Case 321F wheel loader. (CEG photo)
    Ray Gonzales (L) and Raul Gonzales, both of Gonzales Landscaping, were looking for excavators at the spring contractor sale. (CEG photo)
    Jesse Hagen (L) and Tim Hagen posed for a picture with this John Deere 450H LT dozer. (CEG photo)
    A huge selection of wheel loaders from Caterpillar, Case, John Deere and more were available for bid. (CEG photo)




