Hansen Auction Group held its 58th annual four-day Spring contractor sale at its facility in Mosinee, Wis., April 27 to 28 and May 1 to 2.

Bidders were able to participate live and online as a great selection of machines crossed the block. Items up for bid included dozers, full-size and mini-excavators, skid steers, lifting equipment, paving equipment and more.

For more information, visit hansenauctiongroup.com. CEG

