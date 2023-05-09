Our Main Office
Tue May 09, 2023 - Midwest Edition #10
Hansen Auction Group held its 58th annual four-day Spring contractor sale at its facility in Mosinee, Wis., April 27 to 28 and May 1 to 2.
Bidders were able to participate live and online as a great selection of machines crossed the block. Items up for bid included dozers, full-size and mini-excavators, skid steers, lifting equipment, paving equipment and more.
