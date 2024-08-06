Photo courtesy of BOMAG The teams from BOMAG Americas and Hayden-Murphy Equipment.

BOMAG Americas announced Hayden-Murphy Equipment Company as the new dealer in Minnesota for the manufacturer's asphalt roller, paving, milling and recycling/stabilizing equipment lines.

Asphalt reclamation and paving, compaction and construction contractors in Minnesota will benefit from Hayden-Murphy's expert sales, service and parts support offered from its three locations in Bloomington, Proctor and Elk River, Minn.

"We are excited to grow BOMAG's relationships with contractors in Minnesota through Hayden-Murphy's experienced team. For decades, the company has been a premier dealer for construction, earthmoving and paving equipment and has earned a national reputation for its service support and how they partner with customers to ensure their success," said Christoph Thiesbrummel, vice president of sales and marketing of BOMAG Americas.

"They have more than two dozen field service technicians, as well as knowledgeable sales, product application and parts support team members, many of whom have already received equipment, technology and equipment training at BOMAG Americas headquarters. The BOMAG — Hayden-Murphy partnership will help to better serve customers throughout this territory."

Commenting on the new distribution agreement, Hayden-Murphy President, Jeff Clarke, said, "We are a premier dealer for the road building business, and we now have a premier product line for our customers. With BOMAG, we have an OEM that wants us to grow and succeed by having readily available parts and equipment out of the U.S. factory. We have the right product in the right locations at the right time. Putting together BOMAG and Hayden-Murphy is a win for our customers in Minnesota."

The BOMAG asphalt product range includes cold planers with milling withs from 20 to 87 in. and versatile recyclers/stabilizers that deliver fast and efficient full-depth reclamation of roads and soil stabilization for a variety of projects. The broad BOMAG paver line spans from the compact BF 200 C-2 for paths and small construction sites to the legendary 10-ft. highway-class CR 1030 Series pavers.

More than 40 models of heavy tandem and pneumatic tire rollers deliver compaction widths from 36 to 84 in. and integrate exclusive BOMAP, ECONOMIZER and ASPHALT MANAGER technologies.

For more information, visit www.bomag.com/us-en and www.hayden-murphy.com.

