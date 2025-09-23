Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Hayden-Murphy's 'Cars & Cranes' Raises $10K for St. Jude's

    Hayden-Murphy Equipment hosted a successful Cars & Cranes event in Minneapolis, raising $4,385 for St. Jude's with 94 vehicles on display, 250 guests, and $10,000 donation. The event featured prizes, equipment showcase and community support. Plans to make it an annual tradition are under way.

    September 23, 2025 - Midwest Edition #20

    CEG


    Hayden-Murphy Equipment hosted its first Cars & Cranes event on Sept. 13 at its Twin Cities location 9301 E. Bloomington Fwy. in Minneapolis, Minn.

    Billed as a fundraiser for St. Jude's, a $10 entry fee was charged for anyone who wanted to bring their vehicle or bike, while spectators entered free. Hayden-Murphy matched all donations up to $5,000.

    Guests were treated to donuts and coffee, and every participant had the chance to win prizes, including a jump pack and flashlight. Event goers also had a chance to look over the equipment in the Hayden-Murphy yard.

    "Our Cars & Cranes event was an absolute success," said Matt Thiele, parts manager of Hayden-Murphy. "A huge thank you to our entire team, volunteers and community for the incredible support — this truly was a team effort from start to finish. We couldn't have done it without you."

    Highlights of the day included:

    • 94 vehicles on display

    • more than 250 guests attended

    • more than 20 volunteers

    • 102 T-shirts sold

    • $4,385 raised by attendees

    • $10,000 will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

    "We are beyond grateful for everyone who helped make this possible," said Thiele. "Thank you again. We're already looking forward to making Cars & Cranes an annual tradition."

    For more information, visit hayden-murphy.com. CEG

    This 1934 Ford was just one of the 94 vehicles on display at Hayden-Murphy’s Cars & Cranes fundraising event. (CEG photo)
    Hayden-Murphy Equipment hosted its first Cars & Cranes event on Sept. 13. (CEG photo)
    The fundraiser for St. Jude’s had a $10 entry fee for anyone who wanted to bring their vehicle or bike. (CEG photo)
    A total of 94 vehicles were on display at Hayden-Murphy’s Cars & Cranes event. (Hayden-Murphy photo)
    The American flag was raised high above the event. (Hayden-Murphy photo)
    More than 250 guests attended, helping to raise $4,385. Hayden-Murphy matched for a grand total of $10,000 donated to St. Judes Children’s Hospital. (Hayden-Murphy photo)
    “Our Cars & Cranes event was an absolute success,” said Matt Thiele, parts manager of Hayden-Murphy. (Hayden-Murphy photo)




