Large slope angles and powerful drives guarantee that the compactors in the HC series achieve excellent compaction on uneven and steep terrain — even on inclines over 60 percent.

Hamm is attending bauma 2022, where it will present the HC series — a new generation of earthwork rollers for all markets.

The compactors achieve a high level of compaction power while simultaneously achieving a reduction in CO2 emissions. The communication capabilities are new: All models in the HC series are "digital-ready" since they can be equipped with various interfaces for the digital construction site.

One Platform for All Markets

The manufacturer is bringing together the two previous compactor series from Hamm — the 3000 series (Tier 3) and the H series (EPA Tier 4/EU Stage V) — with the HC series on one platform together with models with an operating weight of 24,251 to 55,115.6 lbs.

The diesel engines comply with the regional requirements, and their power varies between 85 and 160 kW, depending on the weight. On all models, the drum width is 84.3 in.

In addition to the previously known sales variants, in future there will be CR machines with reinforced components for applications on difficult terrain and special equipment for applications on rocky ground.

New Design

The HC series is recognizable from the new, athletic design and the view channel in the engine hood. A new frame concept also guarantees increased tank volume; in particular, in future, the heavy compactors will be delivered to the construction site with an 88.8 gal. fuel tank.

Impressive Compaction Parameters

In comparison to the predecessor models, Hamm has increased the compaction power. The manufacturer has increased the centrifugal force by up to 15 percent; and the static linear load is as high as 451.6 lbs/in.

There are even innovations when it comes to the steering: A new cast articulated joint with articulated joint lock allows for a greater steering and swing angle with improved kinematics. Due to the optimized weight distribution in combination with the traction control, the gradeability also has been further improved. Furthermore, the front vehicle and the scraper have been redesigned. This has resulted in significantly increased clearance on the drum, meaning that no material can accumulate there, which eliminates cleaning work.

Great Power, Economical in Continuous Operation

Due to new approaches in machine management, the HC series achieves increased overall performance. The integrated ECO mode supports the operator so that they can work in the economical partial-load range as often as possible, which reduces the need for cooling. The speed is reduced for this — but, due to a large travel pump, without compromising the power.

This concept saves fuel and reduces the noise and exhaust gas emissions. With the optional engine stop system, the energy consumption can be reduced even further.

Comfortable Workstation

Hamm also has again increased the operator comfort: The cab offers the operator over 20 percent more tread, around 30 percent increased space and numerous storage compartments. Furthermore, the vibrations and the noise level in the cab are significantly reduced due to the materials and design.

A comfortable heating and air-conditioning system, the Easy Drive operating concept, the innovative seat operating unit, the comfortable steering as well as modern ventilation round off the comfort.

Great Visibility During Day, Night

In the dark, the standard LED lights light up the environment in all working situations. At day and night, due to the view channel in the hood, the roller meets the requirements for the field of vision in accordance with DIN EN 474.

On the cab, a large additional mirror with proximity detection improves the view of the immediate environment, and design tricks guarantee low-vibration mirrors. Furthermore, the mirrors can be easily adjusted from the cab.

Equipped for Digital Construction Site

The HC series is well prepared for the quality and communication requirements of the future. The "Smart Doc" app, which was developed by Hamm, graphically displays all of the key compaction parameters as well as the compaction progress, and logs the measured rigidity as well as the position data. In the Smart Doc app, even inexperienced drivers can immediately see which areas have been sufficiently compacted and which areas still require compaction. Furthermore, the compactors can communicate, even with digital applications from third parties, via a standardized interface.

For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com.

Today's top stories