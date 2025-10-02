HCEA's 39th Annual Convention at the National Construction Equipment Museum in Bowling Green, Ohio featured antique machinery demonstrations, and unveiled a new 20,000-sq.-ft. museum funded through donations and a successful matching campaign. The facility will house over 200 major machines, continuing HCEA's mission to preserve America's construction heritage.

The Historical Construction Equipment Association (HCEA) staged its 39th Annual International Convention & Old Equipment Exposition Sept. 18–20, 2025, on the grounds of the National Construction Equipment Museum at 16623 Liberty Hi Rd. in Bowling Green, Ohio, where crowds took in running demonstrations of antique machinery.

The centerpiece of the weekend was the dedication of HCEA's new 20,000-sq.-ft. museum. Designed with a vaulted clear-span hall and heated floor, the building allows cranes and shovels to be displayed with booms raised while improving year-round visitor comfort.

The project was fully funded through donations. Ken Taylor, president of Ohio CAT and an HCEA corporate member, played a pivotal role by launching the "Big Push" campaign and matching contributions dollar-for-dollar up to $500,000. The effort surpassed its goal, with more than $727,000 raised.

HCEA's collection now numbers more than 200 major machines, many of which are operated during the convention's outdoor demonstrations — continuing the group's mission to preserve and showcase the equipment that built America.

During the event, attendees toured the completed facility. After the show, HCEA planned to begin staging restored equipment in the new hall to create expanded, permanent displays.

With a larger, purpose-built home and strong industry support, HCEA's convention continues to connect enthusiasts, contractors and families with living construction history — now under one roof designed for the next generation of preservation.

For more information, visit hcea.net. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide, except where noted. All Rights Reserved.)

Today's top stories