    HCEA's 39th Annual Convention Debuts New Museum

    HCEA's 39th Annual Convention at the National Construction Equipment Museum in Bowling Green, Ohio featured antique machinery demonstrations, and unveiled a new 20,000-sq.-ft. museum funded through donations and a successful matching campaign. The facility will house over 200 major machines, continuing HCEA's mission to preserve America's construction heritage.

    October 2, 2025 - Northeast Edition #21

    CEG


    The Historical Construction Equipment Association (HCEA) staged its 39th Annual International Convention & Old Equipment Exposition Sept. 18–20, 2025, on the grounds of the National Construction Equipment Museum at 16623 Liberty Hi Rd. in Bowling Green, Ohio, where crowds took in running demonstrations of antique machinery.

    The centerpiece of the weekend was the dedication of HCEA's new 20,000-sq.-ft. museum. Designed with a vaulted clear-span hall and heated floor, the building allows cranes and shovels to be displayed with booms raised while improving year-round visitor comfort.

    The project was fully funded through donations. Ken Taylor, president of Ohio CAT and an HCEA corporate member, played a pivotal role by launching the "Big Push" campaign and matching contributions dollar-for-dollar up to $500,000. The effort surpassed its goal, with more than $727,000 raised.

    HCEA's collection now numbers more than 200 major machines, many of which are operated during the convention's outdoor demonstrations — continuing the group's mission to preserve and showcase the equipment that built America.

    During the event, attendees toured the completed facility. After the show, HCEA planned to begin staging restored equipment in the new hall to create expanded, permanent displays.

    With a larger, purpose-built home and strong industry support, HCEA's convention continues to connect enthusiasts, contractors and families with living construction history — now under one roof designed for the next generation of preservation.

    For more information, visit hcea.net. CEG

    (All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide, except where noted. All Rights Reserved.)

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    HCEA volunteers Isaac Hobbs (L) and Dave Shively represented the association at its 39th Annual Convention. Hobbs, an HCEA scholarship recipient, attends the University of Northern Ohio in Lima, Ohio. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Dane and Margaret Barclay and Kurt Kocher view restored Caterpillar dozers outside the museum. They’ll host HCEA’s “The Bigger Dig” in 2026 at Kurt Kocher Farm, Concordia, Kan. (CEG photo)
    The official ribbon cutting at the new HCEA Museum served as the kickoff for the 39th Annual Convention, followed by guest tours and an evening banquet as the facility opened to the public. (CEG photo)
    A packed crowd filled the new museum for the HCEA banquet and evening program. (CEG photo)
    Ken Taylor (second from left), owner and president of Ohio CAT and a major donor to HCEA’s new museum building, joins (L-R) Joe, Gabe and Larry Kotkowski — three generations of equipment enthusiasts. (CEG photo)
    Leaders of the event (L-R) Joe Kotkowski, chairman of the board; Mike Androcich, show chairman; and Tom Berry, archivist/editor — take in the vintage Caterpillar and earthmoving equipment on display. (CEG photo)
    The Historical Construction Equipment Association (HCEA) staged its 39th Annual International Convention & Old Equipment Exposition Sept. 18–20, 2025. (Joe Kotkowski photo)
    Old Glory waves over HCEA’s 39th Annual Internation Convention & Old Equipment Exposition in Bowling Green, Ohio. (Joe Kotkowski photo)
    HCEA’s collection now numbers more than 200 major machines, many of which are operated during the convention’s outdoor demonstrations. (Joe Kotkowski photo)




    Read more about...

    Events Historical Historical Construction Equipment Association Ohio







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147