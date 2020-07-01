HCMA Introduces Its Newest Wheel Loader For High-Volume Production

The ZW330-6 is ideal for a wide range of applications and environments, from high volume material production to stockpiling to site excavation and development.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc. (HCMA) is introducing the new ZW330-6 wheel loader on the heels of the ZW370-6, recently introduced during ConExpo 2020.

Designed and engineered to meet the demands of the North American market, the new model offers exceptional levels of performance without compromising on efficiency, according to the manufacturer.

The NO DPF Tier IV technology is designed to reduce maintenance costs and increase fuel efficiency, with No DPF or regen-related downtime.

Engineered in Japan utilizing market-leading technology, the ZW330-6 has been developed with operator comfort and safety, efficiency, reliability and low operating costs in mind. The ZW330-6 is ideal for a wide range of applications and environments, from high volume material production to stockpiling to site excavation and development.

Powered by the Cummins QSL9 Certified Tier-IV Final engine, the ZW330-6 does not require a diesel particulate filter, which reduces maintenance and parts costs. Combined with the lock-up transmission, it enhances fuel efficiency while travelling.

In hill-climbing environments the machine speed is further enhanced. Its full turn tipping load at 39,300 lbs. is a leader in its class and a testament of its strength and balance.

Several features of the ZW330-6 ensure it is one of the safest wheel loaders in its class, according to the manufacturer. Visibility of the job site is enhanced due to the 360-degree panoramic view from the spacious cab, the curved engine hood, and the in-dash rear-view camera. Designed to further enhance visibility, details such as the positioning of the muffler and air intake, also have increased rear-view visibility.

The comfort of operators also is considered in the design. Noise levels in the cab are reduced by improved sound insulation, providing a quieter working environment. To ensure a smooth driving experience on all kinds of terrain, the standard ride control feature minimizes pitching via the movement of lift arm cylinders. The low-profile dash, full-length doors, and well-organized storage areas all create a comfortable and productive operator environment.

Effortless operation and exceptional control are ensured by the standard E-Stick Joystick Steering System, which enables operators to reach high levels of productivity. The multifunctional LCD monitor in the cab also makes life easier, showing vital information at a glance. The standard heated air suspension seat, and adjustable side console allow the operator to customize their work environment.

A number of features contribute to the versatility of the ZW330-6. The quick power switch increases engine output when more power is instantly required, or for hill climbing. The ZW330-6 is very intuitive as well. Intelligent features use inputs from the machine to adjust performance to match worksite environment and application.

Simultaneous movement of the bucket and lift arm ensures an efficient digging operation; Efficient loading is ensured by a 25 percent improvement in traction force compared to the previous model.

Robust materials and strengthened components have enhanced the durability of the new wheel loader. These include high-quality aluminum radiators, which improve resistance to corrosion, heavy duty structural features, Z-link boom arms designed to improve reach and clearance, box section frame, base mounted boom cylinder and heavy-duty center pin.

The ZW330-6 also has easy maintenance features for a high level of reliable performance. The engine covers open fully for convenient access to the engine, ground level access to fluids and filters, and extended hydraulic and engine oil change intervals. These features in conjunction with ConSite, the complimentary HCMA Cost of Ownership Management program, ensures reduced downtime and ease of management of routine maintenance practices.

The commitment of Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc. to the North American market is significant. With manufacturing facilities in Tierra, Ryugasaki, Tsuchiura and Hitachinaka-Rinko Japan, and locally in Newnan, Ga., HCMA offers outstanding parts availability, a factory component exchange program, customer and dealer training programs, and a wide range of services and programs, providing outstanding support for Hitachi wheel loaders, according to the manufacturer.

