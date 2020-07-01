HCMA Introduces Its Newest Wheel Loader For High-Volume Production

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

HCMA Introduces Its Newest Wheel Loader For High-Volume Production

Wed July 01, 2020 - National Edition #14
Hitachi


The ZW330-6 is ideal for a wide range of applications and environments, from high volume material production to stockpiling to site excavation and development.
The ZW330-6 is ideal for a wide range of applications and environments, from high volume material production to stockpiling to site excavation and development.
The ZW330-6 is ideal for a wide range of applications and environments, from high volume material production to stockpiling to site excavation and development. Simultaneous movement of the bucket and lift arm ensures an efficient digging operation; Efficient loading is ensured by a 25 percent improvement in traction force compared to the previous model. Powered by the Cummins QSL9 Certified Tier-IV Final engine, the ZW330-6 does not require a diesel particulate filter, which reduces maintenance and parts costs. Combined with the lock-up transmission, it enhances fuel efficiency while travelling.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc. (HCMA) is introducing the new ZW330-6 wheel loader on the heels of the ZW370-6, recently introduced during ConExpo 2020.

Designed and engineered to meet the demands of the North American market, the new model offers exceptional levels of performance without compromising on efficiency, according to the manufacturer.

The NO DPF Tier IV technology is designed to reduce maintenance costs and increase fuel efficiency, with No DPF or regen-related downtime.

Engineered in Japan utilizing market-leading technology, the ZW330-6 has been developed with operator comfort and safety, efficiency, reliability and low operating costs in mind. The ZW330-6 is ideal for a wide range of applications and environments, from high volume material production to stockpiling to site excavation and development.

Powered by the Cummins QSL9 Certified Tier-IV Final engine, the ZW330-6 does not require a diesel particulate filter, which reduces maintenance and parts costs. Combined with the lock-up transmission, it enhances fuel efficiency while travelling.

In hill-climbing environments the machine speed is further enhanced. Its full turn tipping load at 39,300 lbs. is a leader in its class and a testament of its strength and balance.

Several features of the ZW330-6 ensure it is one of the safest wheel loaders in its class, according to the manufacturer. Visibility of the job site is enhanced due to the 360-degree panoramic view from the spacious cab, the curved engine hood, and the in-dash rear-view camera. Designed to further enhance visibility, details such as the positioning of the muffler and air intake, also have increased rear-view visibility.

The comfort of operators also is considered in the design. Noise levels in the cab are reduced by improved sound insulation, providing a quieter working environment. To ensure a smooth driving experience on all kinds of terrain, the standard ride control feature minimizes pitching via the movement of lift arm cylinders. The low-profile dash, full-length doors, and well-organized storage areas all create a comfortable and productive operator environment.

Effortless operation and exceptional control are ensured by the standard E-Stick Joystick Steering System, which enables operators to reach high levels of productivity. The multifunctional LCD monitor in the cab also makes life easier, showing vital information at a glance. The standard heated air suspension seat, and adjustable side console allow the operator to customize their work environment.

A number of features contribute to the versatility of the ZW330-6. The quick power switch increases engine output when more power is instantly required, or for hill climbing. The ZW330-6 is very intuitive as well. Intelligent features use inputs from the machine to adjust performance to match worksite environment and application.

Simultaneous movement of the bucket and lift arm ensures an efficient digging operation; Efficient loading is ensured by a 25 percent improvement in traction force compared to the previous model.

Robust materials and strengthened components have enhanced the durability of the new wheel loader. These include high-quality aluminum radiators, which improve resistance to corrosion, heavy duty structural features, Z-link boom arms designed to improve reach and clearance, box section frame, base mounted boom cylinder and heavy-duty center pin.

The ZW330-6 also has easy maintenance features for a high level of reliable performance. The engine covers open fully for convenient access to the engine, ground level access to fluids and filters, and extended hydraulic and engine oil change intervals. These features in conjunction with ConSite, the complimentary HCMA Cost of Ownership Management program, ensures reduced downtime and ease of management of routine maintenance practices.

The commitment of Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc. to the North American market is significant. With manufacturing facilities in Tierra, Ryugasaki, Tsuchiura and Hitachinaka-Rinko Japan, and locally in Newnan, Ga., HCMA offers outstanding parts availability, a factory component exchange program, customer and dealer training programs, and a wide range of services and programs, providing outstanding support for Hitachi wheel loaders, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit hitachiwheelloaders.us.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Hitachi New Products Wheel Loaders