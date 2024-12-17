Hayden-Murphy's Proctor location joins HD Hyundai Construction Equipment network, enhancing service in northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. With a strong focus on customer service, Hayden-Murphy adds Hyundai inventory, including wheel loaders, expanding options for earthmoving and mining equipment.

Photo courtesy of Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Hayden-Murphy Equipment Company’s Proctor, Minn., location has joined the HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America dealer network as a full line dealer of Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders, excavators, articulated dump trucks, crawler dozers, compact and skid steer loaders and hydraulic breakers. (L-R) are Rob Butcher, retail sales manager, North Central and West, Hyundai CE NA; Ed Harseim, North Central district manager, Hyundai CE NA; Jeff Clarke, president and CEO, Hayden-Murphy; and Phil Laumann, key accounts manager, Hayden-Murphy.

The Proctor, Minn., location of Hayden-Murphy Equipment Company has joined the HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America network as a full-line dealer serving northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.

Founded in 1957, Hayden-Murphy currently sells, rents and services cranes, compaction and paving equipment.

"Adding Hyundai construction equipment to our roster complements our other lines, giving our customers access to an even broader range of earthmoving and mining equipment," said Jeff Clarke, president, Hayden-Murphy Equipment Company.

"We have 55 employees across our three locations, and more than half of them are dedicated to service and parts support, including 12 mobile technicians, who work from full- or mid-sized service vehicles," Clarke said. "Our mobile technicians will be especially important to servicing the large territory covered by our Proctor location."

Clarke said that Hayden-Murphy already has purchased substantial Hyundai inventory. "We're ready today to demonstrate these new products to our customers," he said. "We're especially excited to get Hyundai wheel loaders into their hands."

He explained that the dealership invests heavily in service techs, tooling and training for its technicians.

"We do that because Hayden-Murphy's success is based on how we take care of our customers and engage with the market."

"We are happy to add a dealership with Hayden-Murphy's solid reputation for customer service," said Ed Harseim, North Central district manager, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment. "This gives customers in the greater Duluth-Superior region easier access to Hyundai equipment and service."

About HD Hyundai Construction Equipment NA

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America offers a full line of crawler excavators, ranging from compact models to heavy excavators; wheeled excavators; wheel loaders; articulated dump trucks; skid steer and compact track loaders, crawler dozers; and hydraulic breakers.

Hyundai offers sales, service, parts and rentals through the brand's network of more than 100 dealerships operating from over 200 locations across the United States and Canada. Hyundai delivers regular product and service training to ensure dealer partners are equipped to provide top-caliber support to meet the growing business needs of Hyundai construction equipment customers.

For more information, visit na.hd-hyundaice.com.

