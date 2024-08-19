List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    HD Hyundai Adds HX800A L, HX1000A L Mass Excavators to Crawler Excavator Line

    HD Hyundai introduces HX800A L & HX1000A L mass excavators for earthmoving, mining, and quarrying. Powerful engines, bucket capacities, smart power control, and safety features cater to heavy-duty applications. Selectable power modes and advanced technology enhance performance, efficiency, and operator comfort. Warranty and fleet management system included. Visit na.hd-hyundaice.com for details.

    Mon August 19, 2024 - National Edition
    HD Hyundai Construction Equipment


    The 100-ton HX1000A L now tops the Hyundai lineup of crawler excavators.
    Photo courtesy of Hyundai
    The 100-ton HX1000A L now tops the Hyundai lineup of crawler excavators.
    The 100-ton HX1000A L now tops the Hyundai lineup of crawler excavators.   (Photo courtesy of Hyundai) The 80-ton HX800A L supports buckets in the 4.5 to 7 cu. yd. capacity range.   (Photo courtesy of Hyundai)

    HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America has continued expansion of its HX crawler excavator product line with the availability of two new large frame mass excavators.

    The 82-ton HX800A L, and the 100-ton HX1000A L are designed to meet the needs of high-volume earthmoving, mining and quarrying applications.

    The HX800A L is powered by a 528 net hp (389 kW) engine, while the HX1000A L is equipped with a 620 net hp (420 kW) engine. Each machine can be configured with various boom and arm configurations to match the material being excavated.

    The HX800A L supports buckets in the 4.5 to 7 cu. yd. capacity range, while the HX1000A L supports buckets in the 7 to 8.9 cu. yd. range.

    "These heavy-duty Hyundai excavators are engineered to deliver peak performance in mines, quarries, and large-scale construction projects," said Joe Hodges, product manager, HD Hyundai CE North America. "Both machines were built to ensure maximum productivity while reducing total cost of ownership."

    Bucket digging force ratings also reflect the machines' suitability for heavy-duty applications, with the HX800A L delivering 85,098 lbf., and the HX1000A L delivering 88,185 lbf.

    Photo courtesy of Hyundai

    The 80-ton HX800A L supports buckets in the 4.5 to 7 cu. yd. capacity range.

    Selectable Power Modes

    Both new excavator models offer selectable power modes and an electronic power-optimizing system for control over machine power and efficiency. The HX800A L also comes with an integrated smart power control system which monitors the excavator's real-time performance data and automatically tunes the engine power and hydraulic flow to match the operational requirements for maximum performance.

    The cab of the HX800A L and HX1000A L is designed for comfort and safety, featuring Level 2 FOPS protection and advanced vibration-damping mounts. The Hyundai AAVM (All-Around View Monitoring) camera system gives operators a 360-degree view to the worksite around the machine, enhancing operational safety. The 8 in. touchscreen monitor provides easy access to control menus, power settings and auxiliary hydraulic settings, ensuring optimal machine performance.

    The HX800A L and HX1000A L come with Hyundai's industry-leading warranty and five years' unlimited access to Hyundai's proprietary Hi MATE fleet management system.

    For more information, visit na.hd-hyundaice.com.




