Photo courtesy of Hyundai The 100-ton HX1000A L now tops the Hyundai lineup of crawler excavators.

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America has continued expansion of its HX crawler excavator product line with the availability of two new large frame mass excavators.

The 82-ton HX800A L, and the 100-ton HX1000A L are designed to meet the needs of high-volume earthmoving, mining and quarrying applications.

The HX800A L is powered by a 528 net hp (389 kW) engine, while the HX1000A L is equipped with a 620 net hp (420 kW) engine. Each machine can be configured with various boom and arm configurations to match the material being excavated.

The HX800A L supports buckets in the 4.5 to 7 cu. yd. capacity range, while the HX1000A L supports buckets in the 7 to 8.9 cu. yd. range.

"These heavy-duty Hyundai excavators are engineered to deliver peak performance in mines, quarries, and large-scale construction projects," said Joe Hodges, product manager, HD Hyundai CE North America. "Both machines were built to ensure maximum productivity while reducing total cost of ownership."

Bucket digging force ratings also reflect the machines' suitability for heavy-duty applications, with the HX800A L delivering 85,098 lbf., and the HX1000A L delivering 88,185 lbf.

Selectable Power Modes

Both new excavator models offer selectable power modes and an electronic power-optimizing system for control over machine power and efficiency. The HX800A L also comes with an integrated smart power control system which monitors the excavator's real-time performance data and automatically tunes the engine power and hydraulic flow to match the operational requirements for maximum performance.

The cab of the HX800A L and HX1000A L is designed for comfort and safety, featuring Level 2 FOPS protection and advanced vibration-damping mounts. The Hyundai AAVM (All-Around View Monitoring) camera system gives operators a 360-degree view to the worksite around the machine, enhancing operational safety. The 8 in. touchscreen monitor provides easy access to control menus, power settings and auxiliary hydraulic settings, ensuring optimal machine performance.

The HX800A L and HX1000A L come with Hyundai's industry-leading warranty and five years' unlimited access to Hyundai's proprietary Hi MATE fleet management system.

