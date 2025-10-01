Hyundai photo The HT38 CTL is powered by a Hyundai engine that provides 115 hp and has a rated operating capacity of 3,807 lbs. It can lift a 0.8-yd3 standard bucket to a pin height of 10 ft. 9 in. Operating weight is 12,785 lbs.

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America is hosting the North American debut of its feature-packed HT38 compact track loader at The Utility Expo, Oct. 7 – 9, in Louisville, Ky.

"The HT38 is an all-new CTL design for Hyundai that delivers the power, lifting capacity, options and attachments that utility, paving, landscaping, concrete contractors and others are looking for in a large-frame compact track loader," said Julio Vargas, product manager, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment NA. "The number and value of the features that come standard on the HT38 really set this machine apart."

Standard productivity-enhancing features on the HT38 include high flow at 4,000 psi and 40 gpm, ride control, creep control, hydraulic quick coupler, return-to-dig, lift-arm float and auto-self-leveling. Also standard are several features that contribute to operator comfort and productivity, including the spacious, one-piece, pressurized ROPS/FOPS cab with heat and A/C coming through eight well-placed vents. The heated, air-ride seat also is standard, as well as Bluetooth and the 8-in. smart touch display.

For extra versatility, the HT38 accommodates dozens of attachments, including a variety of buckets, brooms, grapples, brush cutters, augers, rakes, forks and snow blowers and pushers.

The new Hyundai CTL features easy, ground access to all daily service and routine maintenance points. A reversible fan and PowerCore air filter help keep the engine free of dust and debris and running cooler for longer life, while a tilt-up cooling module enables easier cleaning of the cooling system to maximize airflow.

"These features ensure the Hyundai HT38 will keep running longer, with minimal downtime and Hyundai's industry-leading three-year, 3,000-hour warranty adds even more peace of mind," Vargas said.

Visitors to the Hyundai booth at The Utility Expo will be able to see the new HT38 in person, climb into the cab and even operate the new compact track loader.

For more information, visit hd-hyundaice.com or visit booth K345 at The Utility Expo.

