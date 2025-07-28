In a Q&A with Bobcat Company, Senior Marketing Specialist Logan Little addresses the rise in equipment theft, emphasizing the need for security measures like fencing, lighting and telematics systems. Little stresses the importance of telematics services like Bobcat's Machine IQ for asset protection during National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month.

Bobcat photo Bobcat E35 mini excavator.

You know protecting your fleet is important, but what basic things can you do daily to improve security on the job site? Bobcat's Senior Marketing Specialist Logan Little shares a few easy ideas that you and your teams can do today.

Q: Why do you think equipment theft is on the rise, and is this a concern that operators and business owners should take seriously?

A: It's a variety of factors, and absolutely everyone should take notice. For one, these are incredibly useful machines with high resale value. Without telematics or GPS tracking installed, heavy equipment has limited traceability and thieves can always find a market to sell. Of course, you can point to economic factors as another motivation, but I believe it really comes down to opportunity. The fact is that most job sites are not secure. Many are isolated or less visible, and it's very easy for criminals to monitor them to learn about security vulnerabilities.

Thieves perceive the risk of being caught as very low, and the potential financial reward for stealing and selling equipment is very high. When you combine that with the rise of professional theft rings (who are growing more sophisticated), the lack of a national registration system and the permanent demand for the machines and the materials that go into their construction, you see a perfect storm that shows no signs of slowing down.

Q: It's often believed that most crimes are crimes of convenience. What can operators do on a daily basis to improve security on their job sites?

A: In many cases, common sense measures can deter thieves and better secure your job site. Examples of this include:

• installing proper fencing with limited access points;

• incorporating security lighting with motion sensors;

• avoiding leaving valuable assets on job sites over weekends; and

• organizing equipment strategically. Placing high-value items in the most secure and visible locations of your job site is a simple effort that could save you thousands of dollars.

For rental centers, conducting thorough identity verification for all customers, including valid ID or business credentials, can go a long way. It's not uncommon for thieves to dress in local landscaping or construction company clothing to rent equipment and post it for sale on social media only hours later.

Q: In the event of equipment theft, how are telematics systems helpful?

A: Bobcat's Machine IQ telematics service uses cellular and satellite communications technology to make operators and their service dealers aware of an asset's status at any time, from a computer or mobile device. Machine IQ has robust security features that can prevent theft or misuse and even halt active theft attempts.

Customers can easily set up a geofence and draw boundaries around their assets. If their equipment leaves that designated area, they will be instantly notified. Motion detection alerts (that detect if a machine is being trailered without authorization) and curfew alerts (that let owners know if their machine is being used outside of predefined times) offer similar protection.

Another powerful tool Machine IQ offers to combat theft is remote engine disable/enable. If unauthorized use is suspected, users can log into their Bobcat Owner Portal or Machine IQ app to pinpoint the location of their equipment and disable the engine. Upon executing the disable command, any attempt to start an engine in an off state will fail. If the machine is in operation, the engine will slow to a near standstill, relegated to de-rate mode. This two-way communication capability (a significant advancement in telematics) offers another degree of security.

Q: Any final thoughts that operators should consider during National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month?

A: Two thoughts. First, when you consider the significant investment it takes to purchase one of these machines, subscribing to a telematics service like Machine IQ is a no-brainer. For a very small annual fee, customers gain peace of mind knowing their assets are where they need to be. Beyond investment security, telematics users receive valuable insights into their machine's health and performance, helping them maximize uptime and avoid costly repairs down the road.

Second, if you fall victim to equipment theft, your dealer becomes a key advocate in helping you find and recover your machine. Bobcat's dealer network is the best in the business. I've spoken with many dealers who've received that dreaded late-night call about a customer's stolen loader, and they've immediately jumped into action to get them back and running.

Your dealer will help you through the process, but you can potentially avoid the stress and disruption entirely by implementing sound, common sense measures to secure your job site — and by subscribing to a telematics system like Bobcat's Machine IQ.

*Article courtesy of Bobcat

Today's top stories