    Heavy-Duty Snow Attachments Maximize Toro Dingo Capabilities This Winter

    Wed December 06, 2023 - National Edition
    Toro


    The snow thrower is designed for use with Dingo TX 427, TX 525, TX 700, TX 1000 and TX 1300 models. The plow attachments are compatible with Dingo 320-D, 323, TX 427, TX 525 and TX 1000 models.

    Operators can plow through the toughest, wettest snow this season with the heavy-duty, snow-clearing attachments designed for the powerful Toro Dingo lineup.

    These attachments are built to be as versatile as the manufacturer's popular compact utility loaders.

    "We are continuously looking for new ways to maximize the versatility of our Dingo line and these attachments allow operators to utilize their machine all year round," said Mark Adamek, marketing manager at Toro. "Not only do these versatile attachments allow Dingo customers to tackle snow removal projects, they add to the overall value of their investment."

    The Dingo snow thrower has the power for exceptional performance in wet snow conditions, as well as a gentle touch for lighter conditions. Its two-stage design provides power to break up chunks of hardened snow and throw it out of the path, leaving a clean surface. The chute can be easily adjusted from the operator's position and due to its electrical articulation the driver won't need to worry about hand cranking it into position.

    The snow thrower features a direct-drive design for added torque and power. The worm gear drive and hydraulic relief systems can take a pounding that would idle lesser machines. This attachment's maximum hydraulic pressure is 15.5 gpm. When it comes to maintenance, there are no belts to loosen or adjust over time, saving operators time and money.

    As with all Dingo attachments, the controls are intuitive and allow the operator to stay focused on the work. The snow thrower is designed for use with Dingo TX 427, TX 525, TX 700, TX 1000 and TX 1300 models.

    To tackle snow removal in tighter spaces, Toro and BOSS, a leader in snow and ice management solutions, have teamed up to create two snowplow blade attachments for the Dingo. The 4-ft. and 5-ft. BOSS straight-blade plow attachments are practical for quickly clearing walkways and sidewalks. Featuring polyethylene blades, these attachments strike the ideal balance between lightweight and impressive durability. Both options are built with a full-blade trip design to minimize the impact of hitting an obstacle on the operator and the Dingo machine.

    These attachments are fully hydraulic to deliver maximum efficiency with no winches, cables or pulleys. Additionally, operators won't need to jump out and make manual adjustments on the blades when the weather is bad due to the plow attachments which are compatible with Dingo 320-D, 323, TX 427, TX 525 and TX 1000 models, the manufacturer said.

    To help operators feel more secure and protected in wintry conditions, the Snow Canopy easily attaches to Dingo TX 1000 models. It shields operators from wind and snow so they can comfortably concentrate on the task at hand. The canopy is designed with a wide front windshield as well as two large side panel windows to provide excellent visibility no matter the conditions.

    The snow thrower, TX 1000 snow canopy and BOSS plow attachments are available now.

    For more information, visit www.toro.com.




