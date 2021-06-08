Yoder & Frey returned to its United States headquarters location in North Baltimore (Findlay), Ohio, for an auction on June 3. The sale attracted onsite equipment buyers from Ohio and surrounding states while drawing significant activity from online bidders.

Equipment at the auction included a sizable selection of excavators, from compact machines to a pair of Doosan DX225LCs. Wheel loaders, a range of lift equipment, rollers, skid steers, trailers and a wide range of attachments also were available to bidders.

For more information, visit yoderandfrey.com. CEG

