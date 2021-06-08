Equipmentdown-arrow
Heavy Iron Takes Center Stage at Yoder & Frey's Spring Sale

Tue June 08, 2021 - Midwest Edition #12
CEG


Yoder & Frey returned to its United States headquarters location in North Baltimore (Findlay), Ohio, for an auction on June 3. The sale attracted onsite equipment buyers from Ohio and surrounding states while drawing significant activity from online bidders.

Equipment at the auction included a sizable selection of excavators, from compact machines to a pair of Doosan DX225LCs. Wheel loaders, a range of lift equipment, rollers, skid steers, trailers and a wide range of attachments also were available to bidders.

For more information, visit yoderandfrey.com. CEG

Rick Hohenbrink (L) of Hohenbrink Excavating caught up with Chris Bates of Bates Recycling at the auction.
Auctioneer Ron Kreis kept the bidding action moving at a rapid clip at the auction.
(L-R): While waiting for the skid steer attachments to go on the block, Mack Bowman of Bowman Pulling Team spoke with Frank Schneider and Brandon McCoy of NWO Property Services.
Jason Franks of J&M Construction & Contracting hoped to take home some equipment.
Re-Source Mulch’s Micah Hollinger was pleased to have landed the winning bid on this Liebherr L 586 2Plus2 wheel loader.
Don Taylor (L) of Taylor Equipment Sales discussed trencher attachments with Mike Miller of Miller Property Management.




