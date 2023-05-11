Memphis-based Heavy Machines LLC recently held a grand opening for its newest location in the northern Alabama city of Decatur.

The company's eighth location in the Southeast, the Decatur branch joins long-established facilities in Mobile and Birmingham in the state that service Heavy Machines customers from the Gulf of Mexico north into Tennessee. The company has 10 total locations.

From its address at 314 Beltline Road NW in Decatur, Heavy Machines carries Link-Belt, Liebherr, Yanmar, ASV, Dynapac, DEVELON (formerly Doosan) and many other brands.

Prior to opening the new 5-acre Decatur store (including its yard and an adjacent lot), Heavy Machines had been servicing customers in the northern Alabama market from its Birmingham store, said Karen Follmann, assistant branch manager of the dealership.

But because the central Alabama branch was a 90-minute-to-two-hour drive south of the Decatur area, Heavy Machines recognized that a new location in the state's northern reaches would make things faster and more convenient for its customers.

In terms of its service capabilities, the dealership features two drive-thru service bays that can take care of four large machines and approximately eight compact machines at a time, Follmann said.

"Our parts availability and supply are well stocked, too, in our dedicated parts area," she added. "We keep all pertinent filters and everyday use items in stock. Plus, we can get specialty parts the next day from the different OEMs."

Follmann said that Heavy Machines, which had spent several months setting up the Decatur branch, has so far been pleased with the reaction it has received from customers in the market.

"Our customers are very happy we are here," she said. "It cuts down on their travel time and down time because we do offer the parts locally. They do not have to have our service techs drive two hours or worry about all the extra expense and mileage to get what they need."

Heavy Machines has two service technicians working in Decatur currently, with plans to soon add a third, she said. Additionally, there are a pair of parts professionals on site. The company's salesperson in the northern Alabama market is Vaden Mills.

For more information, visit www.heavymachinesllc.com. CEG

Today's top stories