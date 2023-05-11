List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Heavy Machines Celebrates Opening of Northern Alabama Branch in Decatur

    Thu May 11, 2023 - Southeast Edition #10
    CEG


    Memphis-based Heavy Machines LLC recently held a grand opening for its newest location in the northern Alabama city of Decatur.

    The company's eighth location in the Southeast, the Decatur branch joins long-established facilities in Mobile and Birmingham in the state that service Heavy Machines customers from the Gulf of Mexico north into Tennessee. The company has 10 total locations.

    From its address at 314 Beltline Road NW in Decatur, Heavy Machines carries Link-Belt, Liebherr, Yanmar, ASV, Dynapac, DEVELON (formerly Doosan) and many other brands.

    Prior to opening the new 5-acre Decatur store (including its yard and an adjacent lot), Heavy Machines had been servicing customers in the northern Alabama market from its Birmingham store, said Karen Follmann, assistant branch manager of the dealership.

    But because the central Alabama branch was a 90-minute-to-two-hour drive south of the Decatur area, Heavy Machines recognized that a new location in the state's northern reaches would make things faster and more convenient for its customers.

    In terms of its service capabilities, the dealership features two drive-thru service bays that can take care of four large machines and approximately eight compact machines at a time, Follmann said.

    "Our parts availability and supply are well stocked, too, in our dedicated parts area," she added. "We keep all pertinent filters and everyday use items in stock. Plus, we can get specialty parts the next day from the different OEMs."

    Follmann said that Heavy Machines, which had spent several months setting up the Decatur branch, has so far been pleased with the reaction it has received from customers in the market.

    "Our customers are very happy we are here," she said. "It cuts down on their travel time and down time because we do offer the parts locally. They do not have to have our service techs drive two hours or worry about all the extra expense and mileage to get what they need."

    Heavy Machines has two service technicians working in Decatur currently, with plans to soon add a third, she said. Additionally, there are a pair of parts professionals on site. The company's salesperson in the northern Alabama market is Vaden Mills.

    For more information, visit www.heavymachinesllc.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16

    L-R): Nikki Scott, Kim Williams, Tiffany Schwartz, Karen Follmann, Trent Hunter, Kevin Lancaster and Jessica Morton, all of Heavy Machines LLC. (CEG photo)
    Alliance Sand in Decatur, Ala., has seven port locations and is a major sand supplier in northern Alabama. The company is a big user of Liebherr material handling machines at the ports. (L-R) are Steve Poston, Jamie Boldin, Joey Lawson, Michael Rackard and Rodney Terry, all of Alliance Sand. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Enjoying the Lowcountry boil are Chandler Blackmon and Larry Barber, both of River Metals Recycling; John David Phillips of ShearWorx in Odenville, Ala.; and Dustin Crothers of River Metals Recycling. (CEG photo)
    John McDowra (L) of Priority Electric is the proud owner of a new Yanmar SV40 excavator he purchased from his Heavy Machines sales representative, Vaden Mills. (CEG photo)
    Heavy Machines LLC’s new branch is conveniently located at 314 Beltline Rd. NW. in Decatur, Ala. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Karen Follmann and Julie Parker, both of Heavy Machines LLC; Jeff Pearson of Hytorc in Pensacola, Fla.; Larry Barber, River Metals Recycling; John David Phillips, ShearWorx in Odenville, Ala.; and Chandler Blackman, also with River Metals Recycling. (CEG photo)
    Tiffany Schwartz, corporate parts manager, checks out Liebherr oil filters and other parts ready for customers. (CEG photo)
    Heavy Machines recently took on the DEVELON line (formerly Doosan) and placed an order for 15 of these DD100 dozers. (CEG photo)
    The innovative, short front design of the Liebherr TA30 artic truck provides maximum visibility for the operator. (CEG photo)
    Patrick (L) and Drey Terry, both of Terry Equipment Company, Hillsboro, Ala., look over the large selection of Yanmar mini-excavators. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Tim Carter, Sterling Holland, Neal Holland and Stanley Stewart, all of Holland and Clark Inc., enjoy the productivity of the Link-Belt and Liebherr excavators they buy from Heavy Machines (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Vaden Mills and Alex Skuropat, both of Heavy Machines LLC.; Jennifer Bishop of Dynapac and Eric Hinshaw of Heavy Machines LLC, all stand by the Dynapac CT3000, a 25-ton purpose built tamping compactor. To increase operator comfort, shock absorbers are equipped on each corner of the cab. (CEG photo)
    Ready for lunch (L-R) are Lee Fulbright, Link-Belt Excavators; Lee Hagood and Tony Townson, both of Heavy Machines Inc.; James Burdon of Furukawa Rock Drills; Randy Phillips, Link-Belt Excavators; Joe Barber, Heavy Machines Inc.; and Chris Bond, Liebherr. (CEG photo)
    The company proudly represents Liebherr and stocks many of the manufacturer’s machines. (CEG photo)
    Heavy Machines Inc. has proudly represented Link-Belt Excavators for years. (CEG photo)
    Machines are lined up and ready to go to customers. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    INDOT, KYTC Collaborate On Ohio River Crossing

    Crews Reconstruct Berth at Port of Savannah

    Construction Begins On New $1.5B Open-Air Stadium for NFL's Buffalo Bills

    VIDEO: MassDOT Demolishing Bridges in Fall River as Part of Route 79/Davol Street Project

    VIDEO: Upgrades, Technology Improve Reliability, Performance for Cat 836 Landfill Compactor

    Kobelco USA Introduces SK230, SK270 -7 Series Mid-Size Short Radius Excavators

    Manitou North America Focuses On New Product Innovation, Sustainability at Celebration of Construction On National Mall

    First Two Phases of S.C.'s $1.7B 'Malfunction Junction' Freeway Upgrades Underway



     

    Read more about...

    Alabama Business News Heavy Machines Inc.






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA