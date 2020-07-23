--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Hensel Phelps Implements Raken Company-Wide to Improve Efficiency in the Field

Thu July 23, 2020 - National Edition
Raken


Raken, a mobile field management solution for the construction industry, announced an enterprise agreement with Hensel Phelps, one of the largest employee-owned general contractors in the United States, and one of ENR's top 20 contractors of 2020.

During its trial phase, Hensel Phelps saw nearly 100 percent compliance with Raken's platform across its workforce. This high compliance rate is the reason behind the contractor's decision to implement Raken company-wide to produce efficient daily reports and gather insightful data from the field.

"Collecting data from the field provides benefits for our construction teams, yet if our crews aren't happy with the reporting tools they're using, these benefits can decrease," said Siavash Mohseni, virtual design construction manager at Hensel Phelps.

"We decided to expand our partnership with Raken to the enterprise because of the high adoption rate of the system by our teams. We are excited to see the productivity and safety benefits Raken brings for our crews worldwide."

Hensel Phelps has chosen to deploy Raken in addition to ProjectSight for its project and field management needs, respectively.

"We're seeing a new trend sweep the industry, leading top construction companies to realize that best-in-breed solutions are critical additions to their construction tech stacks," said Raken CEOTy Kalklosch. "We attribute Raken's success in the last year to wonderful partners like Hensel Phelps, who invest in the safety, productivity and overall happiness of their field teams."

Raken was created to help construction teams succeed and grow with robust insight from the field. The field-first daily reporting platform helps construction teams digitally manage manpower, progress, issues and safety, all while helping teams in the field work happier. Raken is utilized on more than 350,000 projects and has more than 4,000 customers such as Turner, Barton Mallow, and Hensel Phelps. Raken was named #1 for usability in G2's Jobsite Management category for Summer 2020.

About Raken

Raken provides mobile-first technology to streamline field workflows for the construction industry. Raken's digital toolbox connects the field to the office with daily reports, time cards, Toolbox Talks, photo management, and more. For more information, visit www.rakenapp.com.

About Hensel Phelps

Founded in 1937, Hensel Phelps specializes in building development, construction and facility services. For more information on Hensel Phelps, visit www.henselphelps.com.


 

